Bryan O'Loughlin remembered as a true servant of Cork GAA

Kanturk clubman, a long-time county board delegate, sadly died on Monday
The late Brian O'Loughlin of Kanturk pictured at the draws for the Evening Echo County Hurling and Football Championships in June 2005, relaying news of the fixtures. Picture: Richard Mills.

Denis Hurley and John Arnold

The late Bryan O’Loughlin’s input to Kanturk GAA Club, Duhallow and Cork County Board will be hugely missed.

Bryan became the Duhallow divisional board’s representative to the county board after the death of his father, Bryan Snr, in the 1970s and he served in that role until the end of 2009. After that, he was installed as Kanturk’s board delegate and remained so until his unexpected death on Monday.

County board PRO Francis Kenneally, a Kanturk colleague of Bryan, will remember him as a source of great support.

“He was a father figure to me when I started attending county board meetings in 2004,” he said.

“His guidance, support and friendship will be sorely missed. His passing is a great personal loss following so closely on the passing of my mother Geraldine over five weeks ago.  “Without Bryan's wonderful support in recent years, I certainly would not have been elected to the role of PRO of Cork GAA last December. On my own behalf and on behalf of Cork and Kanturk GAA and the wider GAA community of our county, I wish to express our deepest sympathy to the O'Loughlin family on the untimely passing of Bryan.”  Bryan’s death, just five months after the passing of his wife Bernadetter, has caused an outpouring of sadness in Cork Gaeldom. An absolute gentleman and friend to so many, Bryan gave a lifetime of service to the GAA.

For many years an umpire with his great friend Frank Murphy, Bryan also acted in the role of secretary of the County Hearings Committee. He served Cork GAA in many capacities but his trojan work as a steward, in both the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh and its predecessor, was unequalled. On matchdays, Bryan was ever-present, always doing his duties in a calm, friendly and dignified manner.

Deepest sympathies are extended to his son Bryan, daughter Carol, son-in-law Ivan, his darling grandchildren, his brother Mick and extended family.

