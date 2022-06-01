East Cork GAA clubs up the ante to raise funds locally

THIS summer has brought a level of normality of the playing season but also to the efforts of the various clubs across the county in their ongoing fundraising efforts.

As usual there is plenty to look forward to during the summer months with several clubs currently in the midst of developing their facilities.

Glenville club members and friends are presently participating in a 252K virtual challenge from their own village to Croke Park. Those participating can either walk, jog, run or cycle virtually to HQ between now and the day of the All -reland football final on July 24.

Last year's inaugural venture proved a massive success raising a considerable amount of money for the construction of a new astroturf pitch in the club's grounds.

There is a dual objective this year with proceeds going towards the installation of floodlights and also proceeds going towards the Rainbow Club Centre of Autism. Participants are encouraged to submit their distances daily and track their progress over the coming weeks through the myrunresuylts.com website and for those of a competitive nature there is the option to to keep a regular eye on the leaderboard. Social media updates have increased the interest and banter amongst the participants in what again is a very enjoyable and successful fundraiser.

Following a public meeting last month to inform local residents of their ambitious development plans, Castlelyons GAA have announced that planning permission has been received for their pitch development.

The club is now hoping to get work started in July but first money is required to begin the process. It is aimed to raise over €400,000 to get Phase 1 of the development complete. This will back up the €150,000 Sports Capital grant which was awarded earlier this year. It is vital that all contributions are received within the next week.

The club also hopes to obtain a low interest development loan to help with paying for all the up-front expenses associated with such a large development. The steering committee will need as much money in the bank as possible to obtain this loan. It's all happening at a rapid pace in Castlelyons as the plan is to have the new playing pitch in use sometime during 2023.

Next stop is Riverstown and news from Sarsfields where plans continue to enhance their facilities.

The club has announced that they have recently awarded the contract for an automatic irrigation system. It's another step forward as part of the ongoing efforts to deliver the very best playing surface to all their players.

The project will be complete for the start of the next season. Fundraising continues on a monthly basis through the Cork County GAA Rebel Bounty draw while a local Last Man Standing competition was won by Dave Barry, who is now €400 richer.

Sarsfields of course are one of clubs renowned for the success of their golf classic each year. It's that time of year again when the journey from tee to green becomes central to many clubs in their efforts to keep the cash flowing.

Erin's Own have just launched their annual classic which this year will be held on June 24 at Cobh Golf Club. The steering committee were joined by Kerri and Geraldine O'Neill fo Fitzpatrick's Foodstore who are again main sponsors of the event.

Midleton GAA members will make the short journey for their annual classic is scheduled for July 20 and 21 with Blackwater Motors as main sponsors.

Nearby, Castlemary GAA Club will also hold a two-day classic. Their dates for the diary are August 11 and 12 at their local club.

Finally, Kiltha Óg GAA club membership has continued to soar in recent years as they cater for juveniles from the Castlemartyr, Dungourney, Clonmult, Mogeely and Ballintotis areas.

The club fields teams in all age groups and has seen many hugely talented players come through their ranks since their foundation two decades ago. They also have achieved great success in various age brackets at county level and many of their players have gone on to win county medals at adult level with both Castlemartyr and Dungourney and worn the red of Cork.

The club's recent fundraising draw saw one young club member go over and above with his efforts. Current minor player Alex Broderick deserves special mention having sold over 50 books of tickets.