Picture gallery: AUL celebrate 75 years of Cork soccer at gala function

The gala dinner took place at the Metropole Hotel and had around 150 guests in attendance which helped to make the night a very enjoyable one as well as a huge success.
After everyone enjoyed some pre-dinner reception drinks which was sponsored by Murphy’s Stout Heineken Ireland, MC for the evening John McHale commenced proceedings by introducing the Deputy Lord Mayor Fergal Dennehy to say some words.
The Assistant County Mayor Cathal Rasmussen followed with his contribution and after Paul Cooke (vice-president of the FAI) spoke on behalf of the FAI, Richard Browne (MFA chairman) made his contribution on behalf of the Munster Football Association.
The chairman of the Cork AUL, Tom Fitzgerald, then thanked all the past officers of the AUL, the invited guests as well as representatives from the various leagues, societies and clubs who managed to attend on the night.
Fitzgerald then continued to thank all the various sponsors for the spot prizes, the MC John McHale, Tom Stafford for his organisation of the screen display, and Eoghan Hedderman of the Metropole Hotel for his assistance.
A special word of thanks was extended by the AUL chairman to Jonathon Barry of Murphy’s Stout/Heineken Ireland not only for their sponsorship of the pre-dinner drinks but also for their very kind and continuous support as well as sponsorship of the Cork AUL over many years.
Fitzgerald concluded by paying special emphasis on how proud the league were of their achievements over the years and emphasised that it was the main objective of the AUL committee to ensure that the league continues to flourish in the years ahead.
In conclusion, he wished everyone to have a very enjoyable evening ahead and wished all present the very best of health and best wishes for the future.