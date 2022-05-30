Picture gallery: AUL celebrate 75 years of Cork soccer at gala function

LAST Friday evening, the Cork AUL celebrated a very special occasion — the 75th anniversary of the league’s foundation in 1947.

The gala dinner took place at the Metropole Hotel and had around 150 guests in attendance which helped to make the night a very enjoyable one as well as a huge success.

Paul Pepper, Aaron Twohig, Lloyd Fitzgerald and Anthony Golden. Picture: David Creedon

After everyone enjoyed some pre-dinner reception drinks which was sponsored by Murphy’s Stout Heineken Ireland, MC for the evening John McHale commenced proceedings by introducing the Deputy Lord Mayor Fergal Dennehy to say some words.

John McHale, and Thu Van Nguyen at the dinner. Picture: David Creedon

The Assistant County Mayor Cathal Rasmussen followed with his contribution and after Paul Cooke (vice-president of the FAI) spoke on behalf of the FAI, Richard Browne (MFA chairman) made his contribution on behalf of the Munster Football Association.

Tim Lynch with Bríd Cantillion at the Cork AUL 75th anniversary celebration. Picture: David Creedon

The chairman of the Cork AUL, Tom Fitzgerald, then thanked all the past officers of the AUL, the invited guests as well as representatives from the various leagues, societies and clubs who managed to attend on the night.

Aaron Mansworth, MD Trigon Group, Tom Fitzgerald, Cork AUL, and Roger Russell, Metropole Hotel. Picture: David Creedon

He also thanked those who travelled from the UK, Dublin, and Tipperary to be present on this very special occasion.

Thanks

Fitzgerald then continued to thank all the various sponsors for the spot prizes, the MC John McHale, Tom Stafford for his organisation of the screen display, and Eoghan Hedderman of the Metropole Hotel for his assistance.

Ted O'Mahony, President Cork AUL with his son Kevin. Picture: David Creedon

A special word of thanks was extended by the AUL chairman to Jonathon Barry of Murphy’s Stout/Heineken Ireland not only for their sponsorship of the pre-dinner drinks but also for their very kind and continuous support as well as sponsorship of the Cork AUL over many years.

Johnathan Barry, Heineken Ireland, with Martin Conlon, Cork AUL, and Fionn O'Leary, Heineken Ireland. Picture: David Creedon

Fitzgerald concluded by paying special emphasis on how proud the league were of their achievements over the years and emphasised that it was the main objective of the AUL committee to ensure that the league continues to flourish in the years ahead.

Tom Fitzgerald making a presentation to Gavin O'Mahony, Grattan United. Picture: David Creedon

In conclusion, he wished everyone to have a very enjoyable evening ahead and wished all present the very best of health and best wishes for the future.

Richard Browne, chairman of the Munster Football Association made a presentation to Tom Fitzgerald. Picture David Creedon

After the meal was completed, the guests were treated to a very enjoyable evening of music and dance which was provided by the Love Bugs music group and afterwards followed by a very lively disco session which saw some of the older swingers in town turning back the clock with some very slick moves on the floor.