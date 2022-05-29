Adrien Thibaut is four-midable as Douglas Hall win the Munster Youths cup in a five star showing

Douglas Hall 5

Villa 2

DOUGLAS HALL lifted the Munster Youth Cup for the second time in their history and their first since 2018 as they defeated Villa 5-2 in the final at Turner’s Cross on Sunday afternoon.

A sensational four-goal haul from the man of the match Adrien Thibaut and a neat finish from David Bomer was enough to see Hall add this silverware to the FAI Centenary Youth Cup that they won earlier this month and the U18 Premier League title could yet follow next weekend.

Richard Browne, Munster Football Association, presents the Cup to Gavin O'Shea, Douglas Hall Captain. Munster Youth Cup Final, Douglas Hall V's Villa FC.

The Waterford club, who are the current holders of this cup and they were competing in their third final in a row, started the game on the front foot and they had their first shot at goal in just the third minute.

A neat pass from Dylan Quinlan Meagher picked out Callum McFadden and his thunderous strike was too hot for Daniel Moynihan to handle although the goalkeeper was able to kick away the loose ball.

Moynihan was then required to stop Quinlan Meagher’s effort moments later after the left back found himself through one on one with the keeper before he then denied another fierce drive from McFadden.

But the opening goal that Villa well and truly deserved finally came with 11 minutes on the clock and there was absolutely nothing Moynihan could do to stop it.

Richare Browne, Munster Football Association, presents the Player of the Match Trophy to Adrien Thibaut, Douglas Hall.

It was a case of third time lucky for McFadden although there was nothing fortunate about the finish as he expertly drilled the ball across the shot-stopper and into the back of the net with the help of the far left post.

Hall eventually settled into the game and they created their first genuine sight at goal just past the quarter of an hour mark but after racing onto a clever header from Adrien Thibaut, the lively David Bomer’s heavy touch allowed keeper Scott Searson to rush from his line and gather possession.

The visitors were the next to go close midway through the first half and shortly after Rhys Fatumoju’s low attempt was saved at the near post, striker Baasit Ishola sent the ball curling just wide from the edge of the penalty area.

And Villa would pay the ultimate price for not taking any more of those glorious opportunities as Hall snatched an equaliser against the run of play thanks to the brilliant Adrien Thibaut.

The talented number nine used his pace to burst away from his markers and with only the keeper to beat, he remained calm and coolly rolled the ball into the bottom left corner in front of the Shed.

And things got even better for the men from Moneygourney in the 37th minute as the referee had no choice but to award them a penalty after Bomer was fouled inside the box by Matas Grinius.

The official also had no alternative but to show the Villa captain a straight red card as he was the last man and Thibaut compounded their misery by expertly planting his spot kick into the same corner as his first goal to complete the turnaround.

But Villa, to their credit, refused to let their heads drop and they went close to levelling the scores on either side of the half-time break.

Douglas Hall, celebrate their win.

First, Moynihan did well to tip Conor Fennell’s dipping strike from long-range over his crossbar before substitute Josh Hegarty almost made an immediate impact moments after the restart but he volleyed a dangerous corner wide of the back post.

Douglas soon made the most of the man advantage as Thibaut deservedly completed his hat-trick just shy of the hour when he stabbed Harry Flanagan’s dangerous cross home from a few yards out.

Villa continued to battle and they gave themselves hope just past the hour when Hegarty rifled a controlled half volley just inside the left post from distance.

Adrien Thibaut, Douglas Hall, celebrates his fourth goal against Villa FC.

But it wasn’t to be their day as Hall sealed the win when Bomer slotted the ball past the keeper before Thibaut grabbed his fourth and his side’s fifth when he tucked an indirect free from inside the box into the bottom left corner late on.

DOUGLAS HALL: Daniel Moynihan, Jerry Nduwuda, Jonah Obode, Shane Tobin, Lee Morley, Ben Welson, David Bomer, Gavin O’Shea, Adrien Thibaut, Padraig Murphy, Harry Flanagan.

Subs: Kevin Lyons for Nduwuda (62), Billy Fraher for Murphy (74), Alex Lenihan for Bomer (81), Daniel Akinsanya for O’Shea (87), Eddie O’Flynn for Tobin (89).

VILLA: Scott Searson, Richard Lapite, Dylan Quinlan Meagher, Tony Ebhonuaye, Matas Grinius, Hugo Munro, Milosz Matras, Conor Fennell, Callum McFadden, Baasit Ishola, Rhys Fatumoju.

Subs: Josh Hegarty for Matras (ht), Kyle Roche Coughlan for Fennell (61), Conor McCabe for Fatumoju (72), Ben Kinsella for Quinlan Meagher (78).

Referee: Thomas Joyce.