Joy for Midleton U19s after brilliant Munster Youth Cup win over Ennis Town

Midleton 3 Ennis Town 0

MIDLETON were crowned Munster Youth Cup winners when they defeated Ennis Town at Turner's Cross.

Midleton held a two-goal advantage at the break, however, they also were a man down giving the visitors Ennis Town had a glimmer of hope.

The Clare side were dealt a crushing blow in the 60th minute when Matthew Amoo scored a fine solo goal that gave the Magpies a 3-0 lead.

Ronan Ymedji receives the cup from Thomas Leahy. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Midleton had an early chance in the fourth minute when Sean O’Connor was through on goal, but he screwed his effort wide of the post.

They took the lead three minutes later when Jake Mallon got on the end of a Kalum Keane cross to finish from close range.

Jake Mallon, Midleton, celebrates his goal against Ennis Town. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Diarmuid Byrne the Magpies goalkeeper had to be alert in the 14th minute when he had to save at the feet of Dean Hegarty of Ennis.

The home side came close to increasing their lead a few minutes later when Mallon found space in the box, however, he was quickly closed down.

Mallon, who was a threat all through, doubled the advantage in the 24th minute when he headed home a Liam McGrath free-kick.

Then disaster struck for the Magpies when Eoin Brenner was shown a straight red card by referee Derek O’Shea.

The visitors dominated the final 15 minutes of the half only to be denied by some excellent goalkeeping from Byrne.

It was Midleton who made the better start to the second half with livewire Matthew Amoo causing Ennis Town problems down the left-wing, and he forced a good save from Conor Meaney in the 55th minute.

Amoo was rewarded for all his hard work five minutes later when he ran on to a through ball to round a helpless Meaney and calmly stroke home.

That knocked the stuffing out of the Clare boys, but to their credit, they never dropped their heads with midfielder Hegarty showing some nice touches in and around the box.

However, the Magpies never panicked and dealt with everything that the visitors threw at them.

Defender James Crowley commanded his back four with great maturity and was rightfully awarded the Man of the Match.

James Crowley receives the Player of the Match from Barry Cotter, MFA. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

MIDLETON FC: Diarmuid Byrne, Dylan O’Halloran, Liam McGrath, Ronan Ymedji, James Crowley, Eoin Brenner, Mathew Amoo, Niall Corcoran, Sean O’Connor, Jake Mallon, Kalum Keane.

Subs: Ben Lowen for Keane (50), Micheal Twomey for Corcoran (73), Ronaldo Kivankufi for O’Connor (73), Flynn O’Brien for Amoo (81), Cian Lambe for Ymedji (83).

ENNIS TOWN: Conor Meaney, Conor Meade, Sean Perrill, Thomas Collins, Darren Keane, Jashar Aliu, Robbie Gormley, Luke Pyne, Micheal Mongans, Dean Hegarty, Joe Campbell.

Subs: Darragh Killeen for Meade (63), Ian McGuire for Pyne (73), Chibi King for Gormley (81), Hubert Kantiki for Mongans (84).

Referee: Derek O’Shea (Kerry).

Assistants: Anthony Morrison, Thomas Sheehy.

Fourth Official: Adrian Quirke.