Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington is named in Ireland U21 squad for Euro qualifiers

CORK CITY goalkeeper David Harrington has been named in Jim Crawford’s Republic of Ireland U21 squad for their upcoming UEFA U21 European Championship qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday 3 June, Montenegro on Monday 6 June and Italy on Tuesday 14 June.

The fixtures against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro will be played at Tallaght Stadium – the home of Shamrock Rovers – while Ireland’s game against the Auzzurri will be played in Italy at Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca, the home of Ascoli Calcio.

Despite this being the first season the goalkeeper is a regular figure in League of Ireland football; this will be Harrington’s second-time involved in the international set-up having earlier this year, featured for the Irish U20 team against the Irish amateur side in an encounter in which the goalkeeper came on as a substitute in the second-half.

Harrington has received many plaudits for his performances with City this season. The goalkeeper has made 19 league appearances in total for the club in which he has kept 11 clean sheets and conceded nine goals during that process.

Harrington is expected to join up with his international teammates after City’s top of the table clash against Galway United. The mid-season break will come into effect next week meaning the goalkeeper will not be absent for any league game next weekend, however it’s uncertain whether Harrington will be available for City’s fixture against Waterford at Turners Cross on 10 June.

Harrington inclusion in the squad will come as no surprise after his impressive displays for City this season. The goalkeeper has been exceptional. Considering it is only his first season as a regular in the starting 11 he has shown performances beyond his experience. His has displayed great bravery by coming for crosses. He is comfortable with the ball at his feet, and on the few occasions he has been called upon to make a save; he has demonstrated excellent shot-stopping capabilities. At 21, Harrington has a bright future in the game and will continue to improve.

Also included in Crawford’s squad is fellow Corkmen Jake O’Brien and Tyreik Wright. O’Brien recently returned to Crystal Palace following a successful loan spell with Swindon Town, where the player helped the League Two club reach the play-off semi-final. He featured in 21 league games for Swindon and will be keen now to try and break through to Palace’s first-team following his successful loan spell.

Wright finished the season on loan with League Two club Colchester having begun the campaign on loan with Salford City. The former Lakewood schoolboy has returned to his parent club Aston Villa, and will be hopeful of been given a chance under Villa manager Steven Gerrard.