Corkbeg are now in pole position after big win over Waterloo in AUL Premier A league

Waterloo 1

Corkbeg 4

CORKBEG moved a step closer towards winning the Premier A title after a convincing 4-1 victory over Waterloo in their penultimate league clash at Whitechurch over the weekend.

But, it was Danny Whittington who nearly got Waterloo off on a positive note when he produced a good run which took him in towards the edge of the box, but as he was about to pull the trigger, Steven O’Halloran got a tackle in to save the day.

After forcing a corner at the other end, Jordan Tynan rose highest to head over from Cian O’Driscoll’s corner.

A cross from the left then arrived for Danny Whittington, but he could not get that all important touch inside the box and a chance went.

But, Corkbeg went into explosive mode after that and following a fine run from Tynan, Jordan Ryan collected before firing straight at David Sullivan from a narrow angle.

Tynan showed quick fleet of foot once again before trying to pick out Aaron Barry, but David Sullivan read the threat well and came promptly off his line to collect.

Waterloo pressed after that and when Chris Smith parried away an effort from Calum O’Connor, Alan Shine latched on to the loose ball before drilling off Danny Creedon for a corner.

The Beg were having the upper hand now and when Shane Bennett showed neat control, he swivelled before drilling narrowly wide of the upright.

Waterloo's captain Danny Whittington (left) with Corkbeg's Jack Farmer, accompanied by referee Tony Thompson.

Continuous pressure followed from Corkbeg and when Tynan chipped on for Bennett, the striker was denied by Darren Hurley when he threw his body in the line to stop a certainly goal-bound effort reaching its intended destination.

But, the inevitable happened soon after when from Cian O’Driscoll’s header, Danny Creedon powered his header into the back of the Loo’s net on 31 minutes.

Three minutes later, the Beg doubled their advantage and what a goal we saw from a free kick when Jack Farmer unleashed an unstoppable strike into the far corner.

The Beg were now powering their way into the final third at every opportunity with Jordan Ryan, Shane Bennett, Jordon Tynan, Aaron Barry and Cian O’Driscoll combining very well with some sweeping runs and when Jordon Ryan crossed in for Bennett, he headed into the arms of David Sullivan.

But, a third for the Beg looked on the cards and it arrived when a cross from Aaron Barry arrived perfectly for Cian O’Driscoll who sent a thumping header crashing into the net to make it 3-0 on 40.

Corkbeg nearly sneaked one more before the 45 was up, but Sullivan needed to be alert to get down swiftly and push away from Bennett’s curling effort.

The pace of the game did slow up a bit as the second half wore on until Shane Bennett made Sullivan stretch to tip away from his snap-shot effort.

Then, Bennett had another chance minutes later when Cian O’Driscoll picked him out with a cross, but he fired over from the edge of the box.

Jordan Ryan was played in by Tynan, but from an acute angle, he failed to beat Sullivan at the near post.

Ryan had another chance later, but this time he drilled over from Bennett’s assist.

The Loo kept battling away and substitute Brian Bell came so close when his fizzing effort flashed agonisingly past the upright.

But, Corkbeg added a fourth to their tally when Alan Hogan’s low effort was blocked by the feet of Sullivan, Dylan O’Neill followed through to slam home into an unprotected net on 78 minutes.

Showing tremendous resilience, the Loo continued to face adversity with plenty of determination and when Scott Shine played in Danny Whittington, the striker was denied by a superb block from the alert Chris Smith.

The Loo refused to be bowed and in fact were rewarded with a consolation when from a corner, substitute Brian Bell found the bottom corner with a decent finish - 4-1 to Corkbeg in the end.

Waterloo: David Sullivan, Cian O’Keeffe, Alan Shine, James Burke, Darragh Hurley, Rob Timothy, Tim Flaherty, Calum O’Connor, Damien McSweeney, Danny Whittington and Scott Shine.

Subs: Brian Bell and Ian O’Dwyer for Tim Flaherty and Calum O’Connor (50), Ken O’Leary for Alan Shine (63).

Corkbeg: Chris Smith, Colin Horgan, Dylan Casey, Steven O’Halloran, Danny Creedon, Jack Farmer, Aaron Barry, Cian O’Driscoll, Jordan Tynan, Shane Bennett and Jordan Ryan.

Subs: Alan Hogan for Shane Bennett (69), Dylan O’Neill for Steven O’Halloran (73), Gavin Kelly and Cillian O’Driscoll for Jordan Ryan and Cian O’Driscoll (86).

Referee: Tony Thompson.