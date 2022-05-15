Cork win a classic camogie clash with Clare after double extra time

Cork 0-24 Clare 1-18 (after double extra time)

WHAT A game at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening, a brilliant Munster senior camogie final featuring great heart from both counties.

A draw at full time, a draw after extra time. It went to extra, extra time of five minutes aside. It was Cork that dug it out of the fire on both occasions, behind by a point before a dramatic 70-yard free by Chloe Sigerson on 64 minutes pushed the game to extra time.

An equally brilliant Katrina Mackey point forced it to extra, extra time. Players were out on their feet.

But this was when Cork just had that bit more in their legs, their gruelling winter schedule paying off. The large crowd stood to applaud two great sides at the final whistle.

From the outset Clare took this game to Cork. They showed no fear and incredible belief. Apart from Emma Murphy’s goal attempt on 10 minutes which resulted in a converted 45 for Cork, Cork got very little ball inside.

Cork's Emma Flannagan wins the ball from Clare's Muireann Scanlon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Amy Lee’s puck-outs were reaching Clare’s 40 but Cork were getting very little return, Clare’s discipline and composure under the dropping ball and working it out, impressive.

A late change saw Olivia McAllen come in in place of Laura Treacy, who picked up a light injury in training. Laura Hayes moved to the centre with McAllen coming in at right half-back. Treacy was missed as her absence prevented Hayes, who was strong in the rear-guard, from making her typical bursts forward.

Cork struck just three points from play in the opening half, Clare not much more with four, but Clare were creating more opportunities and won 10 frees of which they converted six. To be fair the free that gave them their tenth point and three-point lead at half time was very harsh on Libby Coppinger for overcarrying.

As soon as the ball was thrown in Emma Murphy went to full forward, O’Connor and Mackey pulled into the middle on the edge of the D while Chloe Sigerson and Fiona Keating pushed out to midfield. Lorna McNamara was influential for Clare alongside Niamh O’Dea who worked tirelessly.

Cork's Katrina Mackey turns inside Clare's Ciara Grogan at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cork changed things in the second half. Chloe Sigerson fell back as a sweeper and Laura Hayes pushed up. It worked well.

Orla Cronin made her appearance, making her presence felt with Cork’s first score of the second half and winning good ball Carmody was industrious for Clare. Hayes and Saoirse McCarthy were brilliant while Amy O’Connor scored five nifty points from play.

An excellent Sigerson free, matched by an equally brilliant point by Lorna McNamara had Clare still ahead by two on forty minutes. Great work by Clare defensively was forcing Cork back out the field. Clare led by three on 51 minutes.

Two O’Connor points and it was down to one. Niamh O’Dea needed treatment – it took up a couple of minutes. The tension was palpable.

Lorna McNamara had a chance to seal it for Clare. Her shot dropped short.

Amy Lee found Sigerson. She won the free and pointed from 70 yards to level it on sixty-four minutes. We were heading to extra time. Cork went three ahead, Clare went one up.

Mackey levelled it. Extra, extra time and Cork won the game, at the third time of asking.

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor 0-10 (0-4 f, 0-2 45), S Sigerson 0-7 (0-4 f, 0-1 45), K Mackey 0-4, F Keating, S McCarthy, O Cronin, 0-1 each.

Clare: L McNamara 0-9 (0-7 f), N O’Dea 1-0, E Kelly, A O’Loughlin, Z Spillane 0-2 each, C Morey 0-2 f, L Daly 0-1.

CORK: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; O McAllen, L Hayes, S McCarthy; K O’Mahoney, A Thompson; I O’Regan, F Keating, E Murphy; A O’Connor, C Sigerson, K Mackey.

Subs: O Cronin for E Murphy (h-t), A Hurley for K O’Mahoney (49), C O’Sullivan for I O’Regan (65), K Wall for A Thompson (79, inj), A Smith for K Mackey (90).

CLARE: D Murphy; C Grogan, C Hehir C Kelly; A Keane, C Morey, S Daly; N O’Dea, C Carmody; L Daly, L McNamara, M Scanlan; E Kelly A O’Loughlin, Y Spillane.

Subs: A Ryan for L Daly (53), G Hickey for M Scanlon (58), A Power for N O’Dea (inj, 63), M Scanlon for Z Spillane (82), N O’Dea for S Daly (80).

Referee: Mike Ryan (Limerick).