Douglas Hall are FAI Youth Cup champions after beating Ringmahon Rangers in a classic final

Ringmahon Rangers 2

Douglas Hall 3

DOUGLAS HALL secured FAI Centenary Youth Cup glory after defeating Ringmahon Rangers following this thrilling all-Cork decider at Turner's Cross on Sunday afternoon.

On what was a great showpiece occasion here on Leeside, this was an overall great advert for Cork soccer and an excellent spectacle of a national final right throughout.

It was a tight and tense opening to proceedings, but Hall almost scored, but David Bomer was just unable to get the required finish away after racing onto the end of a through ball.

Ringmahon nearly forged an early opening after a fine ball over the top from Adam Delurey picked out Paddy Cronin, but the Hall defence held firm.

Ben Weldon of Douglas Hall, centre, celebrates with team-mates at the final whistle after his side's victory in the FAI Centenary Youth Cup Final 2021/2022 match between Ringmahon Rangers and Douglas Hall at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Douglas Hall took the lead in the 9th minute. From a corner kick taken by Harry Flanagan, on hand was Gavin O’Shea at the back post to finish high to the back of the net.

Ringmahon looked to respond immediately, but a Stephen Kennedy Osubor strike was blocked down well on the edge of the penalty area.

However, Hall continued to look threatening in the attacking third of the pitch. In the 20th minute Adrien Thibauet did well to control before getting an acrobatic strike away, which he was just unable to guide on target.

The outlook got even better for Hall in the 23rd minute when they doubled their advantage and grabbed a firm control on the contest.

After getting onto the end of a punched clearance from Ringmahon keeper Reszka, on hand was O’Shea to control well and turn neatly to evade the challenges from the Ringmahon defence, before duly slotting the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Ringmahon had a great chance to reduce the gap a few minutes later. Paddy Cronin was to race through on goal, but his effort from an excellent position in the box went straight at Hall goalkeeper Daniel Moynihan.

The ball broke nicely to Adam O’Callaghan from a corner kick for Ringmahon just past the half hour, but he blasted over the crossbar.

Hall’s defence was holding firm and soaking up the attacking pressure which Ringmahon seeked to apply.

Kennedy Osubor went close with a headed effort from a corner kick on 40 minutes, as Ringmahon ended the opening half strongly.

Gavin O'Shea of Douglas Hall celebrates at the final whistle after his side's victory in the FAI Centenary Youth Cup Final 2021/2022 match between Ringmahon Rangers and Douglas Hall at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ringmahon hit the crossbar in first half stoppage time through a powerful Paddy Cronin strike.

However it was Douglas Hall that held the advantage and were in the significantly stronger position at the half time break.

O’Shea nearly was in for another in the early stages of the second half for Douglas, after being teed up by Adrien Thibauet. While Ringmahon continued to pose questions of the Hall defence, including Kennedy Osubor threatening.

Ringmahon went within inches of scoring on 55 minutes, after a free kick from Adam Delurey hit the post.

Just past the hour mark Ringmahon were awarded a penalty kick and the perfect lifeline back into the final.

Cronin assumed spot taking duties and he duly slotted home coolly with a well taken low strike.

That was the tonic that Ringmahon needed Buoyed by a vocal Ringmahon support, Delurey had a great chance to level the game up, when he fired straight at Douglas goalkeeper Moynihan after racing onto the end of a flick on from Kennedy Osubor.

Hall substitute Billy Fraher missed a great opportunity to make life that bit easier, but it went wide on 74 minutes.

Ringmahon kept knocking on the door and Zack O’Brien tested the Hall shot stopper with a long range effort.

Padraig Murphy of Douglas Hall is tackled by Adam O'Callaghan of Ringmahon Rangers during the FAI Centenary Youth Cup Final 2021/2022 match between Ringmahon Rangers and Douglas Hall at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

With 84 minutes played the Ringmahon pressure paid off and they got back on level terms. After Fionn Crowley flicked the ball into his path, Ryan Keating blasted his strike to the bottom corner.

There was to be a further dramatic twist in the tale, when Douglas Hall were awarded a penalty kick, an incident which saw Ringmahon reduced to ten men.

Ben Weldon successfully converted with a lovely finish to the corner and became the cup final hero for the Hall.

RINGMAHON RANGERS: Kacper Reszka; Fionn Crowley, Luke Herlehy, Jack Dennehy, Aaron Collins, Dylan O’Regan Forde, Adam Delurey, Adam O’Callaghan, Stephen Kennedy Osubor, Zack O’Brien, Paddy Cronin.

Subs: Ryan Keating for Cronin (76), Joey Gibson for O’Brien (81).

DOUGLAS HALL: Daniel Moynihan; Lee Morley, Jonah Odore, Shane Tobin, Jerry Nduwada, Ben Weldon, David Bomer , Gavin O’Shea, Adrien Thibauet, Padraig Murphy, Harry Flanagan.

Subs: Billy Fraher for Thibauet (56), Cal Nolan for Tobin (64), Kevin Lyons for Nduwada, Daniel Akinsanya for Flanagan (both 79).

Referee: John Walsh.