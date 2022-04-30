Cork v Clare: Team news for the Munster hurling tie in Thurles

THE Clare hurlers have revealed their starting 15 for the Munster Hurling Championship game in Semple Stadium on Sunday, 2pm.

Brian Lohan and his selectors have opted for the same line-up from the impressive win over Tipperary in Thurles last weekend. Shane O'Donnell and Robin Mounsey weren't in the side originally before the Banner made late changes and they've retained their positions in the half-forward line.

Promising youngster Shane Meehan remains absent after sustaining a hamstring injury in last week's warm-up but Aron Shanagher returns to the bench.

The Cork team won't be unveiled until Saturday, 8pm, with Rob Downey set to start in the full-back line after doing well as a second-half replacement in the opening game loss to Limerick.

There has been speculation Mark Keane may come into the team as a physical option up top while Seamus Harnedy could be picked at centre-forward to match up with Clare number six John Conlon.

It's a must-win for the Rebels who have shipped huge criticism lately after underperforming in the league final defeat to Waterford and then fading out of the Limerick match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The top three in Munster progress and Cork's last two games are away to Waterford and Tipperary.

CLARE v Cork:

Eibhear Quilligan;

Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary, Paul Flanagan;

Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, David McInerney;

David Fitzgerald, Cathal Malone;

Ryan Taylor, Tony Kelly, Shane O’Donnell;

Robin Mounsey, Peter Duggan, Ian Galvin.