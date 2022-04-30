Cork v Clare: Munster hurling rivals by the numbers

1 – Championship win for Clare over Cork since the 2013 All-Ireland final replay, coming in the Munster SHC round-robin game in Cusack Park in 2019.

2 – Number on the back of Domhnall O’Donovan, the man who scored the miracle equaliser for Clare in the drawn final against Cork in 2013.

3 – Goals scored by Clare in the first half of last week’s game against Tipperary. They had a 3-11 to 0-7 interval lead after Peter Duggan, Ian Galvin and Tony Kelly (penalty) all netted.

4 – Munster SHC games in a row between the counties that Clare won in the 1990s, overcoming Cork in 1993, 1995, 1997 and 1998. Prior to that, they had only beaten Cork on seven occasions in the championship.

5 – Consecutive games in which Cork have only scored one goal – Galway and Wexford in the last two regular league games, Kilkenny and Waterford in the semi-final and final respectively and Limerick in the championship opener.

6 – Number worn by a centre-back and that spot on the Cork team is the source of much debate. Will Cork keep captain Mark Coleman there or switch him to the wing and place double All-Ireland U20 medallist Ciarán Joyce in the central role? Or is that issue a red herring, with greater problems to solve elsewhere on the field?

7 – Scorers for Cork against Limerick, a game that they lost by 2-25 to 1-17. Patrick Horgan (0-9, 8f), Shane Kingston (1-0), Robbie O’Flynn, Shane Barrett, Conor Lehane (0-2 each), Tim O’Mahony and Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-1 each) all registered but the Rebels didn’t have any scores from the players introduced from the bench.

8 – Points Clare had to spare over Tipp, with the final score 3-21 to 2-16 after the Banner had held a 13-point half-time advantage, 3-11 to 0-7.

9 – Years since the counties met in the All-Ireland final. The draw and reply at Croke were the fourth and fifth clashes that year – Clare won in the Waterford Crystal Cup in Sixmilebridge in January and then in the league relegation play-off at the Gaelic Grounds in April before Cork turned the tables in the Munster SHC semi-final back in Limerick in June.

10 – Years ago since Cork manager Kieran Kingston first became involved with the senior side, as selector under Jimmy Barry-Murphy. Coach in 2013 and 2014, he took a year out before returning as boss in 2016 after Barry-Murphy stepped down. Kingston departed after winning the Munster title in 2017 before came back again to replace his successor John Meyler for the 2020 season.

11.6667 – Points of average defeat for Cork against Limerick in last three championship meetings, 2021 Munster SHC semi-final, 2021 All-Ireland final and 2022 Munster SHC.

17 – Age of Patrick Horgan (now 33, 34 next week) when Cork last won the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

19 – Points scored in the first half when Cork hosted Clare in the Allianz Hurling League opener at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in February. The Rebels led by 1-19 to 1-9 at the break after scoring an unanswered 1-10, with the final score 2-30 to 2-21.

30 – Years of a gap since Cork’s last senior championship win achieved by scoring more goals and fewer points than the opposition (2-10 to 0-13 against Waterford in 1991) before the 3-19 to 1-23 victory over Clare at the Gaelic Grounds last July.

40 – Championship victories for Cork over Clare since the counties first met in the hurling championship in 1900. Clare won that Munster semi-final in Tipperary town but have only added 12 more since then.

1000 – Nights, a song where Ed Sheeran collaborated with Meek Mill and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The English singer’s concerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this week were the cause of the Cork-Clare clash having to be played elsewhere despite being a ‘home’ game for Cork.

45,690 – Capacity of FBD Semple Stadium, but it won’t be anywhere near full. Tickets were not distributed to clubs as they were told that supply will far exceed demand. There were 17,260 present in Thurles for last Sunday’s clash.