Linda Mellerick: Senior camogie needs more strong counties to emerge

SARAH O’CONNOR captained Wexford to the Division 2 title in Croke Park two weeks ago.

It is disappointing that Cork didn’t make it there. I don’t think they’d have beaten Wexford on the day, but the experience would have been worth its weight in gold.

That was in effect Wexford’s first team, and they will play in the senior championship for 2022. Defeated league finalists Antrim, likewise.

Speaking with former Wexford player and manager Stella Sinnott after the game she was delighted that for 2023 Wexford will play in the division 1 league and prepare properly for the senior championship.

I understand the promotion /relegation ruling but it really does the senior championship counties no good playing in a lower league division. Likewise, the Division 2 counties are denied league titles, which can be huge for their development. The senior game needs more than Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, and Tipperary.

With clubs and county teams consistently staying in the lower grades, when some can push up, that won’t help.

Cork’s intermediate side defeated Kerry in the Munster final in Páirc Ui Chaoimh last Sunday. But it was a poor display, and they’ll need a lot of improvement if they have All-Ireland aspirations.

One thing that is very obvious is their tendency to go for their own scores and not give the ball to the player in a better position. And when a goal opportunity is on, you must take it.

Tapping the ball over the bar when a player is free to your left or right yards from goal shouldn’t be applauded. In championship, particularly the latter stages, these moments are defining.

The mindset of the players must change, and management needs to drive that.

The draws have finally been made for the interc-ounty championships. Cork’s seniors have their first three games three weeks in a row, away to Wexford, Waterford and Dublin and then home to Clare and Tipperary. Championship kicks off the weekend of May 21.

The tragedy of the loss of Athenry’s Kate Moran while playing a camogie game during the week is heartbreaking.

Such a beautiful and talented young woman. Our deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and everyone in the camogie community in Galway.

Cork had four new starters in their league final in comparison to the team that lined out for the All-Ireland final last September. Galway had five so they too have done a lot of rotating throughout the league.

Cork’s work rate has improved massively. Their first half was impressive in that regard.

It fell to the wayside in the second half, and you’d expect Davy Fitzgerald to further develop that. Galway had turned them over too much in the All-Ireland final.

Cork’s half-back line were particularly good during the opening half, Laura Treacy reading and sweeping and the two wings bursting forward up the flanks. Chloe Sigerson drops back but with no defined role in that regard I have a concern that leaving their full-back line one-on-one with Galway’s full-forward line will expose Cork.

Ailish O’Reilly highlighted that, with three points from play inside the first quarter and Carrie Dolan’s goal.

CREDIT

You have to give massive credit to Cathal Murray. The management of Galway’s first team was in complete disarray for a few years.

They had four managers in two and a half years before Cathal Murray came in during the end of the league campaign in 2018 and since then has guided a disjointed team to three All-Ireland titles, 2019 to 2021, winning two.

One thing Cork will need to work on is ensuring Ashling Thompson doesn’t drift out of games.

She had three points with possibly four touches of the ball in the opening half but disappeared in the second. Cork need her on show for the full hour.

Galway’s’ goals were well worked, substitute Catherine Finnerty easily finding space and slipping through, and Carrie Dolan’s oozed confidence, not just within herself, but by Ailish O’Reilly too who trusted Dolan when she gave her the 50/50 pass.

Cork will need Hannah Looney and Orla Cronin back as they need strength on their bench.

They won’t be too unhappy with their performance as for lengthy periods they were doing well and led by six, but Galway’s belief and winning habit, coming from behind again, instils huge confidence.

Cork play Waterford tomorrow in the Munster championship semi-final, 3pm in Páirc Uí Rinn. It’s a game where they will further develop their game plan and their younger brigade.