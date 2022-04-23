Linda Mellerick: Senior camogie needs more strong counties to emerge

Cork’s intermediate side defeated Kerry in the Munster final in Páirc Ui Chaoimh last Sunday. But it was a poor display, and they’ll need a lot of improvement if they have All-Ireland aspirations.
The draws have finally been made for the interc-ounty championships. Cork’s seniors have their first three games three weeks in a row, away to Wexford, Waterford and Dublin and then home to Clare and Tipperary. Championship kicks off the weekend of May 21.
Cork had four new starters in their league final in comparison to the team that lined out for the All-Ireland final last September. Galway had five so they too have done a lot of rotating throughout the league.