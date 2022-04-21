Beattie enjoying his new coaching role with U19s

AFTER retiring from football at the end of the 2021 season, former Cork City player Steven Beattie decided against continuing his playing career because of recurring injuries and that he was mindful that it was time for younger players in the club to be given the opportunity.

Beattie who was part of the 2017 double winning team has since taken up a role with An Post and continues to work as a coach for City’s U19 team.

“I think every player knows when the time is right to hang the boots up. I had been contemplating it towards the end of last season and the closer it came to the end, I think I was more leaning towards finishing up," Beattie said.

"Even when the season had ended there was still a little bit of me wanted to keep playing because I’d been a football player all my life.

"But I had to be honest with myself and I think it would have been the wrong decision to keep going, not only because of the recurring injuries but it would have been unfair of me to prevent a younger player coming through because I wanted to stay on another year.

“I can remember the conversation I had with Colin (Healy) about finishing up. It was a very mature chat.

"I explained to Colin that I couldn’t guarantee that I would be fit every week and he explained his vision for the team. I know people go on about it being good having experience around the place but it’s no good if you can’t get on the pitch.

Steven Beattie of Cork City in action against Shane Farrell of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Shelbourne and Cork City at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“There were times last year that I did rush myself to get back. In hindsight, I shouldn’t have but I was desperate to get onto the pitch and help the lads and club.

"I can remember playing the Cabinteely game in the second game of the season and I knew afterwards that I wasn’t right. Last year was frustrating for me with injuries.

"I had my first hamstring injury, which I came back sooner than I should have and then damaged it again. The injuries did affect me physically because I could feel my pace declining rapidly. I didn’t want to be one of those players that just plays for the sake of it.

"When I’m on a pitch I want to be a player that can make a difference not a player that is just playing so that he can remain a professional footballer.

“I’ve not missed it as much as I thought. Of course, I miss the games, that feeling of playing in front of a big crowd on a Friday night, is a special feeling, but I don’t miss training everyday just because of the pain I was in.

"Since my knee operation in America and then the two hamstring injuries, training was a struggle and my body would feel the effects of it afterwards.

"So, between the injuries, knowing that staying on could stall a younger player coming through, which would be more beneficial than me staying, and the job offer coming along,I knew it was the right time to call it a day.

“The good thing is I’m still involved with the club. I got involved with coaching the U19s last seasoning and I really enjoyed it.

"I suppose staying on as a coach did soften the blow of retiring because I love getting the chance to coach such talented players. Getting the chance to work with and coach international players is a privilege and any little nugget of information I can give them to help I will.

“It’s a different feeling from being a player. There are different satisfactions from coaching and playing.

"Seeing players, like the lads who made their first team debut in the Munster Senior Cup against Midleton, progressing and getting into the first team is very rewarding and you do get a feeling of pride from it.

Steven Beattie, right, celebrates with teammates Garry Buckley, left and Greg Bolger, centre, after the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Cork City and Derry City at Turners Cross, in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“The academy is really progressing and the amount of players in the first team that came through the academy is evident of that.

"Then you have the likes of your Mark O’Mahony, who is making a big impression at club level and international level and now is making the first team match squad, as more evidence that the club will continue to progress and bring through players.

“I think everyone knows how much I love the club. I had a wonderful playing career with City but I’m enjoying this next chapter in my life.”