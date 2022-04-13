Liam O'Brien fires Banteer to the County Cup title with two goals in win over Richmond

CFC Banteer 4

Richmond 1

LIAM O'BRIEN grabbed a brace which helped his side lift the County Cup following their 4-1 victory over Richmond in an energy-sapping final at the Cross.

And the scoreline was a fair enough indicator on a game that saw Banteer control and dictate for the bulk of the 90 minutes.

Getting the nod for the man of the match award was Banteer’s David Murphy who controlled the midfield by winning the battles and making his astute passing ability count when setting up much of Banteer’s offensive play.

After a lively start, Banteer threatened when Chris Taylor collected from Timmy Murphy before sending his cracking effort screaming narrowly past the upright.

From a corner at the other end, Dean Hickey headed wide while unattended near the far post.

Referee Steven Moore (centre) is flanked by CFC Banteer's Timmy Murphy (right) and Richmond's Fionan Cremin. Also in picture are Tom McCarthy and Jim O'Connor.

A good chance fell for Banteer’s Liam O’Brien, but after Taylor set him up with a ball into space, he was denied by a solid save from Tomaski.

Tomaski was in action again soon afterwards, this time he had to produce another solid block from O’Brien following good work from Timmy Murphy and when the loose ball arrived for Dan Culloty, he rifled narrowly over.

Banteer continued in the ascendancy and from a pressure ball by Dave Murphy, Aaron Hickey was lucky to see his effort to hook clear - spin narrowly over.

Banteer’s first arrived on 20 minutes when a lovely ball from Jamie Sexton found Chris Taylor in space and as Tomaski advanced, Taylor slotted accurately into the corner.

Banteer almost increased their lead when after Richmond failed to clear their lines; Dan Culloty had a chance, but fired straight at Tomaski.

Banteer were well on top now and it took a gutsy challenge from Alan Hickey when he threw his body on the line to block from Taylor.

The inevitable happened though on 40 minutes when Culloty setup Liam O’Brien who twisted and turned before finding the bottom corner with a terrific finish to double Banteer’s advantage.

A fumble then from Tomaski almost allowed Taylor a chance, but the striker hooked over.

Dan O'Flynn (Cork AUL) presents the man of the match award (Sponsored by Gary McCarthy Trophys) to CFC Banteer's David Murphy.

Richmond should have pulled one back when Dean Hickey got through at the other end, but he fired straight at Nolan.

And with just minutes into the second period, Michael Barry just failed to get a touch with his head from Shane O’Sullivan’s delivery.

Then, after Timmy Murphy fired a decent effort from a free kick narrowly over, Taylor exchanged passes with Culloty before drilling straight at Tomaski.

Richmond were accorded a great chance to make their mark on the score-sheet, but when Cian Rackard played a neat ball on for Darragh Cronin, he should have done better than fire straight at Nolan.

But, Richmond’s woes were further compounded when Liam O’Brien showed admirable composure before slotting neatly into the corner to make it 3-0 on 68 minutes.

Dan O'Flynn (Cork AUL) presents the County Cup to CFC Banteer's Timmy Murphy following their 4-1 win over Richmond at the Cross over the weekend.

Then, on 80, Robert Stack stooped low to head home from Alan Coughlan’s cross before Richmond’s Dylan Holland scored a consolation seconds before time.

CFC Banteer: Patryc Tomaski, Aaron Hickey, Fionan Cremin, Michael Barry, Alan Hickey, Gary McSweeney, Shane O’Sullivan, Cian Rackard, Darragh Cronin, Dean Hickey and Shane Hickey.

Subs: Dave McAuliffe for Chris Taylor (65), Conor Murphy for Jamie Sexton (70), Robert Stack for Liam O’Brien (77), Tadgh Murphy Timmy Murphy (85), Rory Lavelle for Dan Culloty (88).

Richmond: Aaron Nolan, Alan Coughlan, Nickey Barrett, Brendan Stack, Cathal O’Donoghue, David Murphy, Jamie Sexton, Dan Culloty, Chris Taylor Liam O’Brien and Timmy Murphy.

Subs: Damien Whelton and Dylan Holland for Gary McSweeney and Michael Barry (82), Richard Wallace for Shane Hickey (85).

Referee: Stephen Moore.

Assistants: Jim O’Connor and Tom McCarthy.