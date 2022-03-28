Cork v Waterford: Rebels must go all out in the league final

Joyce and Barrett are bankers to start next month and while Daire O’Leary struggled a bit last Saturday, he picked up an early knock and is firmly in the county’s best eight backs after shackling Seamus Flanagan and Conor Whelan in the league. Alan Connolly didn’t feature in the opening games because of injury and struggled to get on the ball against Galway but pilfered 1-1 up in Wexford and was electric in the Kilkenny win.
Patrick Horgan 1-31 (0-24 f, 0-1 65);
Shane Kingston 4-21 (0-14 f, 0-1 65);
Conor Lehane 1-17 (0-6 f);
Darragh Fitzgibbon 2-12;
Mark Coleman 0-13 (0-8 f);
Alan Connolly 1-5;
Robbie O'Flynn, Shane Barrett 0-7;
Tim O’Mahony 1-4;
Seamus Harnedy 0-6;
Ciarán Joyce 0-6 (0-1 65);
Luke Meade 1-2;
Rob Downey 0-3
Jack O'Connor, Mark Keane 0-2;
Ger Millerick, Conor Cahalane, Colin O’Brien, Sam Quirke, Alan Cadogan, Padraig Power 0-1.