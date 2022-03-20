Cork footballers pick up first win of the league with deserved success against Down

Cork 1-16 Down 1-12

CORK collected their first win of the season with a gutsy display against fellow strugglers Down at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday.

With five minutes’ regulation time remaining, Cork’s four-point lead had been whittled to the minimum after Down hit three on the spin to set-up a nervy finish.

But, Cork finished strongly, showing plenty of battling qualities and composure under pressure to keep the Ulster side at arm’s length.

Substitute Mark Cronin fisted over and almost immediately Mattie Taylor soloed forward to plant a beauty for 1-14 to 1-11.

And while Ryan McEvoy from All-Ireland club champions Kilcoo replied as the game ticked into four minutes’ injury-time, Cork grabbed the closing two scores.

Colm O’Callaghan, who had an impressive outing at midfield, kicked his second and was followed by Steven Sherlock’s seven either side of a black card for Cronin.

In the first-half Cork’s injury woes worsened in the opening minute, when Kieran Histon fell awkwardly in a challenge for possession.

The Nemo Rangers defender carried on after treatment with his ankle strapped, but it was clear Histon was in trouble and was soon replaced by Tommy Walsh from Kanturk.

The sides were level three times inside the opening dozen minutes with Cathail O’Mahony again showing his class on a couple of occasions either side of a Sherlock free.

Down full-forward Pat Havern carried the biggest scoring threat for the visitors, who led twice and should have grabbed the opening goal after 15 minutes.

Corner-forward Corey Quinn played in midfielder Anthony Doherty, but he was denied by a terrific save by keeper Micheal Aodh Martin at the expense of a ’45, which was kicked wide.

Within a minute Cork were in at the other end after an O’Mahony Garryowen was caught well by Dan Dineen only to shot wide of the target.

John O’Rourke and Havern exchanged scores before a fine move resulted in Sherlock edging Cork 0-5 to 0-4 after 22 minutes.

Five minutes later, Cork received a major boost with a well-taken goal, O’Rourke cleverly picking out Sherlock, who tipped the ball over the advancing Rory Burns.

Havern completed the first-half scoring on 35 minutes-their first score in 14 minutes-before Sherlock and Burns collided, when going for a ball in front of goal.

Sherlock went off temporarily, replaced by Blake Murphy, but Burns took no further part as Gary McMahon went between the posts.

On the resumption, Cork continued to hold sway with Sherlock’s frees and a superb O’Mahony effort from a standing position helping to open up a four-point lead, 1-9 to 0-8, after 45 minutes.

But, Down hit back with a goal a couple of minutes later, Sherlock robbed of possession by McEvoy before Havern linked the play for substitute Tiarnan Rushe to finish sweetly.

Cork, though, cancelled it out with three unanswered points, two Sherlock frees and Dan Dineen, before Down rallied again.

They were unlucky, when O’Hagan punched wide at the far post prior to O’Higgins making it a one-point game.

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock 1-7, 5f, C O’Mahony 0-3, C O’Callaghan 0-2, J O’Rourke, D Dineen, M Cronin and M Taylor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Down: T Rushe 1-0, P Havern 0-3, 1 ’mark’, A Gilmore 0-3f, D O’Hagan 0-2, C Quinn, C Doherty, R O’Higgins, R McEvoy 0-1 each.

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); K O’Donovan (do), K Flahive (Douglas), K Histon (Nemo Rangers); J Cooper (Eire Og), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), C O’Callaghan (Eire Og); D Dineen (Cill na Martra), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers); S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), B Hurley (Castlehaven), captain.

Subs: T Walsh (Kanturk) for Histon injured 5, F Herlihy (Dohenys) for Dineen 54, M Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Hurley 59, C Kiely (Ballincollig) for McSweeney 64, J Grimes (Clonakilty) for O’Rourke 69.

DOWN: R Burns; P Fegan, F McElroy, G Collins; D O’Hagan, C Poland, C Doherty; A Doherty, N McParland; A Morgan, L Kerr, R McEvoy; A Gilmore, P Havern, C Quinn.

Subs: K McKernan for McPartland injured 23, T Rushe for Quinn 34, G McMahon for Burns injured 35+4, R O’Higgins for Morgan 57.

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).