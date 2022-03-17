Cork Soccer: Avondale ready to take next step in Munster Junior Cup

THIS weekend Eóin Kelly’s Avondale Juniors will compete in the last 16 of the Munster Junior Cup as they travel to Waterford to take on Portlaw.

A great achievement for a side that have been hit badly this year with injuries and Kelly is confident his side can progress to the quarter-finals.

It’s great to be involved at this stage of the competition,” said Kelly.

“This is the third time a Dale side has been this far in the competition. Liam Treacy's team were knocked out by Waterford Crystal after a replay in 1988, this current team reached this stage in 2018-'19 season and I’m hoping we can go one step forward Sunday.

"The match kicks off at 2pm and I hope we can get plenty of support to travel.”

En route to this stage of the cup, Avondale had great wins over Passage, College Corinthians, Everton and Ennis Town and although he expects a tough test this weekend, he hopes his lads can make it to the quarter-final stages.

“We definitely have the capability to progress once our team shows up on the day. Portlaw will be a tough opposition so once we are ready for the physical battle, I believe we have the football to get us over the line.”

Due to many injuries this season, Kelly has been forced to take from the underage at the club and with the talent coming through he believes it's great the players get to see a pathway in the club.

“At the moment we have a senior team, two junior teams, U19, U18 and U17 teams as well, so numbers are fantastic. It’s been absolutely brilliant to be able to pick from the youth coming up.

“We have a smaller squad then what we started with at the start of the season, as a few lads left due to work commitments and that along with injuries left us a bit short. Thankfully I had the underage in the club that I could pick from.

I have brought in a few players from the U19s and they’ve been excellent. I have also invited other players from both U18s and U19s up to train to show them what junior football is like and to give them that experience.

“I have watched plenty of matches and there's plenty of talent coming through which bodes well and their coaches should take credit in developing them over the years. A lot of the current junior premier squad came up through the underage level of the club so there's a good spirit within the group and I hope they can take that into Sunday’s game.”

DISAPPOINTMENT

While their cup run has gone great, the league campaign has been disappointing for Kelly.

“Our league campaign hasn't gone the way we've wanted it this season due to injuries to key players. Everton and College Corinthians have gone on great runs and we fell short this season but I know the quality our lads have and with a few additions next season we will hopefully be challenging in the league.

"For the remainder of this league campaign our aim is to finish as high as we can and that's the challenge I have set the lads. We still have a lot to play for this season though and this weekend's last 16 cup is our main focus at the moment.”

Like all volunteers, Kelly offers his time freely and while it’s difficult trying to run a team by himself he is thoroughly enjoying it.

“I really enjoy running the team. The lads are a great bunch which makes life easier. I look after the team by myself and that’s not by choice,“ laughs Kelly. "I know how difficult it is to get people involved and I’m always on the lookout for someone to come on board to help however at the moment I juggle work commitments and the team and it's going fine. I try to keep the standards up with regards to my training sessions and preparation before games.

"It's amateur football but you’ve got to keep standards high and do things in a professional way.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Novecento Pizza for their ball sponsor for this game and to the Venue bar Ballintemple for their continued support of the junior premier team over the past few years.”