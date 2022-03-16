Carrigtwohill GAA club raising funds for Mick Murphy

IT has been said so often that the GAA club can be the heart of the local community and there is no doubt Carrigtwohill is a huge part in the life and times of its local residents over its 137-year history.

The club has enjoyed many glorious days on the playing fields at various age groups and with a rapidly growing population, new faces and indeed new families are being embroidered in its fabric on an ongoing basis.

Having helped out the local branch of Meals on Wheels with a special charity run at Christmas, the Carrigtwohill club are this week coming to the assistance of another very worthy local cause by hosting a charity run this Friday. Locals and indeed runners and walkers from right across the East Cork region are being encouraged to participate in the Paddy Trot, in aid of local man Mick Murphy.

Mick, who has a young family, has advanced metastatic bowel cancer. He will need to continue treatment and chemotherapy as a means of palliative maintenance.

As a result, he is unable to return to full-time or even part-time employment.

Carrigtwohill GAA Club will hold a family-friendly 5k Paddy Trot on Friday (11am) and it is open to all ages. There is no entry fee, instead, participants can make a donation on the day. All monies raised will go to the Murphy family. The organisers are asking GAA clubs to partake in walking, running or jogging 5k and to wear their club colours on the day.

Alternatively, there is the option to donate as generously as possible to Mick, his wife Denise and their children Caoimhe, Dermot and Cormac on their GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/mickmurphy.

Mick and wife Denise both hail from Enniscorthy, Wexford. They moved to Carrigtwohill in 2006. They have been involved in the community ever since first joining the Family Resource Centre playgroup and have made many friends in Carrig.

David O'Sullivan, Carrigtwohill’s assistant club PRO says everybody is buying into the concept.

"The project helps the club identify what they are already doing well, identify areas where they can or would like to improve and empower them to ensure that everyone who engages with their club develops their physical, social, emotional, and psychological health.

"We organised the 5k Turkey Trot on St Stephen’s Day to launch the project. It was a great success with about 170 people taking part. Yoga classes have been held on Sunday mornings in the clubhouse. Other events include a Charlie Canter in Curragh Wood on April 2 in support of Climb With Charlie and a Darkness Into Light walk for Pieta on May 7.

"Our upcoming Paddy Trot next Friday is another 5k walk, run or jog around Carrigtwohill. There is an added poignancy to this event, in that we are doing it in support of, Mick Murphy and his family.

Mick's family are genuine people and we want to support them in whatever way we can."

Both Friday's run and the aforementioned Turkey Trot are very much part of the ethos of the GAA Healthy Clubs project.

DEDICATED

Meanwhile, in other club news, Carrigtwohill officers are again encouraging new members to join their local club at the start of the new season.

The new complex overlooking the club's floodlit pitch is a testament to the work that has been done in recent years by a dedicated group of people and is now a busy hub of activity.

Both the club's flagship teams the senior A hurlers and junior A footballers face a hectic few months of activity on the playing fields.

In hurling, the target will be an immediate response to last season's dramatic relegation from the top tier with the East Cork side losing out on penalties. Carrig will begin their quest for honours in a hugely attractive game against Bride Rovers on Sunday, July 31. They will then travel to Páirc Uí Rinn to meet Ballymartle the following Saturday.

Interestingly Ballymartle provide the next league opposition for Carrigtwohill as the East Cork side play host to the game on March 27. Carrig's championship group games conclude on August 27 against Ballyhea in Ballyanley.

Carrigtwohill’s second selection will play junior A hurling championship this season, having earned promotion last year. Opposition against defending champions St Ita's, as well as Cobh, Midleton and Sarsfeilkd's should make for some very competitive action.

In football, Carrigtwohill's quest for a first top-flight divisional title in 22 years will see them face Cobh, Midleton and Castlemartyr in their round-robin group games. Carrig will have been encouraged by their 3-10 to 0-10 away win in Youghal in their recent league opener.