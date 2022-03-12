Cork City keeper David Harrington called into Ireland U20 squad

CORK City goalkeeper David Harrington has been called up to a Republic of Ireland U20 side for a friendly against an Ireland Amateur selection on March 22.

U21 manager Jim Crawford will take charge of that team and he hopes to use the game as a chance to take a closer look at 2002-born players who are eligible for the next U21s European Championship Qualification campaign.

Jim Crawford also confirmed that a number of U20s players will join the U21s for training ahead of their European Championship Qualifier with Sweden in Borås on March 29.

The game between the U20s and the amateur selection will take place on March 22 at Whitehall with the game set to kick-off at 7.30pm.

This is a major moment for the Cork City goalkeeper, who is having an excellent season with the Rebel Army.

The shot-stopper; who started out as a midfielder and defender, originally played for Douglas Hall at youth level. He stepped up to the League of Ireland by joining Cobh Ramblers’ U17s and in 2018 he signed for Cork City.

At the Rebel Army, Harrington played for the club’s U19s before he joined the senior team. The goalkeeper broke through in 2021 and he is now the number one goalkeeper in Turner’s Cross.

Speaking about the U20s selection, Jim Crawford said: "I'm delighted to have this group of players join us for a camp – it will be a tough game against tough opposition.

“It gives us an opportunity to have a look at 2002-born players who haven't had the chance to wear the Ireland jersey since 2019. That's a long time in football, so it's important we get this group in as we look at options for the next Under-21s qualification campaign."

Gerry Davis, who will manage the Ireland Amateur side said: “This is a fixture with a lot of history and one that has been played between a future U21s and an Irish Amateur side for many years. It’s a great test for the Ireland Amateur side because they’re playing at a higher tempo, against quality opposition and with an opportunity to impress.

“It will be good contest and one we’ll be looking forward to.”

Republic of Ireland U20 squad:

Goalkeepers: David Harrington (Cork City), David Odumosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Defenders: Zak Delaney (Bath City, on loan from West Bromwich Albion), James Furlong (Brighton & Hove Albion), Nico Jones (Brentford), Harvey Neville (Inter Miami), Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal), Connor O’Riordan (Crewe Alexandra), Timi Sobowale (Wigan Athletic)

Midfielders: Tom Hill (Liverpool), Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion), Killian Philips (Crystal Palace), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Kian Leavy (Reading), Flynn Clarke (Norwich City)

Forwards: Darragh Burns (St Patrick’s Athletic), Tom Cannon (Everton), Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United), Deji Sotona (Brentford).