Job done for Cork City but Waterford will be a tougher test at Turner's Cross

CORK City kicked off a week of Munster derbies with a win over Cobh, before a top-of-the-table clash against Waterford on Monday and tricky trip to Limerick to face Treaty United next Friday night.

While it wasn’t a very entertaining derby, it was a great night for City, including a third clean sheet in four games, and two goals.

There was a huge crowd of 4,240 but the match itself lacked any real bite. There were no hard tackles as such but both teams tried to play decent football throughout.

City looked that bit sharper, fitter and more physical.

They were one up at the break and it should have been more. Scotsman Ally Gilchrist got at the end of a corner within the opening few minutes to head home and settle City.

Ramblers came out a different team after half-time. A much-improved performance. They had two very good chances. Conor Drinan sent a teasing ball across the goalmouth but there were no Cobh players there to put the ball over the line. Sub Jake Hegarty should have done better when he found himself unmarked from 10 yards out from an excellent Dale Holland delivery.

The visitors were livelier and more direct in the second half with Luke Desmond impressing in the middle of the park. However, they suffered a sucker punch as against the run of play City broke and doubled their lead when a delighted Cian Murphy stretched out to poke into the back of the net.

Darren Murphy introduced Sean McGrath and Nathan O’Connell late on in the game and while both players injected pace and got on the ball quite a bit, time ran out. Cobh would have been disappointed with the result and their tally of points so far in the league.

CONFIDENCE

For City, it was a great performance to kick off their busy schedule this week. Heading into Monday's game against Waterford I expect them to be full of confidence.

City have kept three clean sheets, they are playing at home tonight and hopefully in front of yet another big crowd. They have every reason to be confident and if they can add another three points against Waterford, it will put them in a great position ahead of Friday's away fixture to Treaty.

Ally Gilchrist celebrates his goal, chased by Cian Murphy, Jonas Hakkinen and Ruairi Keating. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Last Friday, City looked solid again in defence but more importantly, we saw they can also put the ball in the back of the net at the other end.

Dylan McGlade is a huge loss and there is a worry about where goals will come from.

The likes of Barry Coffey and Ruairi Keating were guilty of missing a few chances against Ramblers.

Murphy and Gilchrist will be happy to have got on the scoresheet and that will give the team confidence going forward.

City are in a better position than they were this time last season and that will help keep the supporters returning to the Cross.