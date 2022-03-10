Pres set up Munster Schools Junior Cup final date with rivals CBC

PBC 20 Crescent CC 5

PRES ensured an all-Cork Munster Schools Junior Cup final for the first time since 2000 with a deserved win over Crescent College Comprehensive in a wind-affected semi-final at Musgrave Park on Thursday.

Despite playing into the teeth of the howling wind, Pres struck early and late in the opening half to lead 10-5 at the interval.

Full-back JP Curtin scored the first try after only three minutes and while Crescent missed a kickable penalty almost immediately, they restored parity in the 15th minute.

Flanker Dan Le Gear was on the shoulder of a fine snipe by scrum-half Jake Moloney to score at the posts, but Fionn Rowsome’s conversion hit an upright.

Curtin had to leave injured after 22 minutes, but his replacement Declan Fitzgerald helped contribute to the second try from right wing Eoin Hanley in the Sundays Well corner approaching injury-time.

The Cork school survived a major scare four minutes on the resumption, when Crescent intercepted only for wing Alastair Dunne to pull off a try-saving tackle.

A Harry Murphy penalty after 44 minutes made it a two-score game, 13-5, and Pres closed out the tie with more rampaging bursts by James O’Leary, Ben Foley and captain Rory Moroney.

A third try followed soon after with O’Leary showing his power in possession to crash over with Murphy adding the extras.

Moroney was denied a deserved try of his own near the end as Crescent held him up over the line.

Scorers for PBC: Tries: JP Curtin, E Hanley, J O’Leary.

Con: H Murphy.

Pen: H Murphy.

Scorer for CCC: Try: D Le Gea.

TEAMS: PBC: JP Curtin; E Hurley, M Hetherington, J O’Leary, A Dunne; H Murphy, R Byrd; S MacFarlane, L Hegarty, F O’Sullivan; D Donnelly, D Murphy; D Foley, R Moloney, captain, B Foley.

Subs: D Sheehy, C Murphy, S Gilbert, C Bruhn, R Potter, F og Sheahan, H Murphy, R Byrne, D Fitzgerald, E O’Dowd.

CRESCENT CC: E Cusack; T Dervan, J Boland, H McDonogh, E Collins; F Rowsome, J Moloney; N O’Riordan, A McNamara, M Keane; R Flynn, C Fenton; W Collins, J Byrne, D Le Gear.

Subs: A Reddan, B Buckley, N Efe, C O’Malley, D McKeogh, A Obasa, R O’Connor, E Keogh, D Long, R Shields.

Referee: S Kierans (MAR).