Iveleary captain Brian Cronin proud of their attacking style

IVELEARY captain Brian Cronin has reflected on their ‘whirlwind’ journey which has seen the club move from the junior grade into the premier intermediate football championship grade within the last year.

Iveleary defeated Boherbue in the delayed 2020 junior county final that was played last August, and they subsequently defeated Mitchelstown to win the intermediate county title last December.

Cronin concedes it has been a great few years for the Inchigeela based club.

“It has been some few years for the club. We spent so long trying to win the junior county title, and then to win a junior county and an intermediate county title in the same year is unbelievable really.

"All our focus this time last year was on playing Midleton in a junior county quarter-final tie. Everything has snowballed really. We gained momentum and we never looked back,” he said.

Iveleary captain Brian Cronin raises the trophy after defeating Mitchelstown in the Bon Secours IAFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Iveleary has at times cruised to emphatic victories against some very notable opponents. The experienced forward said that things appear to have ‘clicked’ for the team ever since their huge win against Carbery champions Kilmacabea in a junior county semi-final tie played last year.

“Everything has clicked for us really since the junior semi-final game against Kilmacabea. Everything has gone right for us and has clicked every time we have gone out since. It is very strange that a team at that level especially has been so consistent.

“Some of our hardest games came in the group stages of the intermediate championship last year. The Barrs and Millstreet really put it up to us. The final scorelines were probably deceiving. We have put in an unbelievable effort and thankfully it has paid off with a brilliant journey.

“The players have worked hard. They believed in themselves and each other. Another big factor in our success has been keeping most of the players fit. We have been able to play the same team for most games which helps with consistency,” he added.

Muskerry's Brian Cronin is tackled by Avondhu's Liam Cronin during the 2019 SFC at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Iveleary has received a lot of plaudits for their traditional style of football and their attacking exploits which have enabled them to put many a strong team to the sword. Brian said their management team encourages them to go on the offensive.

“Our playing style comes from the management team. They want us to go out on the front foot.

We also have very good defenders who can play as traditional man-markers and they don’t need a plus-one operating with them. This means that every player pushes up.

"We have also figured out that we are a better team going on the attack and playing an offensive style.”

Cronin, who will turn 33 this June, has long been a faithful servant with Iveleary. He has consistently been one of their best players during their trophy-laden era.

He said it was a proud moment for him to captain his beloved team to two county titles last year.

“I have a lot of football played and it was a great honour to be captain. I am very aware that I am a lucky man. I realise that I am fortunate enough to play with such a talented group of players and to be captain is just unreal. It was very special being captain in such a memorable season.

"However, I don’t view the captaincy role as being very important as the main thing is everyone is contributing to a total team effort. I am fortunate that we have so many good leaders in our team.”

EXPERIENCED

Iveleary will be guided by the same management team again this season as they seek a third successive county title. John McNulty remains as their manager and the selectors are John O’Callaghan, Dan Kelleher, and Don Murphy.

“We have the same management team again this year. We are very lucky that they have committed once again to us. This will be their fifth year working with us which is very unusual in terms of longevity nowadays.

"They are displaying great commitment as a few of them don’t live in Cork. We are very grateful to them for making such a big effort. It would make no sense for us to change our management.

"We believe in them, and they believe in us. We have enjoyed great success with them. We have won a cup under their guidance every year.”

The team captain also paid tribute to the many dedicated club volunteers whose work behind the scenes ensures this progressive club continues to make progress both on and off the pitch.

Inchigeela is a small place, and the people row in behind everything and everyone in the community. We have had great support throughout our journey which is really appreciated by all the players.

"Football is big in our community, but we are also a proud dual club. A lot of our players combine both codes.

“The people who do the work behind the scenes are the bread and butter of the club. Our club committee is doing great work driving the club on.

"Daniel O’Riordan is a player and treasurer.

"Our pitch committee also does great work. We have a great pitch that is well taken care of.

"A lot of money has been put into it which required a lot of fundraising and support. All the officers and volunteers put in a massive effort,” he added.