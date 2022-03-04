Guide to the 2021 Cork hurling and football fixtures at minor, U20 and senior

MUNSTER CHAMPIONSHIP action will begin for Cork on April 5 when the minor hurlers head to Tralee to take on Kerry.

The U20 hurlers face Clare away on April 13 and the U20 footballers are away to the winners of Limerick and Waterford on April 18.

The minor footballers have a longer wait before the ball is thrown in, with a tricky trip to Kerry on May 12.

Under a new format designed to give the other football counties in Munster more games, Tipp, Clare, Waterford and Limerick play-off in a group across April with one team emerging into the provincial semi on May 19. That means if Michael O'Brien's Rebels are beaten by the Kingdom they've a second chance then to reach the Electric Ireland final on June 1.

The minor hurlers are guaranteed three games this spring. Pitted in a group with Kerry and Limerick, the winning county progresses to a home semi-final, with the other two teams getting another opportunity in the quarter-finals. The Electric Ireland final is on May 11.

Stephen Lynam, here shooting from Liam Collins, Ronan O'Connell and Cormac O'Sullivan, Bride Rovers, fired the Glen to glory in 2021. He'll be a key forward for this year's Cork minor hurlers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The U20 hurlers, going for three in a row and a fifth successive All-Ireland final appearance in succession, have Clare away and Limerick at home in their group. Tipp, Waterford and Kerry are in the other section.

The Munster U20 hurling final is down for May 4 with the Eirgrid U20 football decider on April 25, which gives dual players like Jack Cahalane a chance to tog out again in both codes, though if Cork are successful on two fronts it'll be a hectic three weeks.

The Cork U20 hurlers, now managed by Donal O'Mahony, will be leading contenders again, especially after the minors powered their way to glory last summer. However, two of the most talented players are likely to be tied up with the senior squad: Daire O'Leary and Ciarán Joyce.

Cork overcame a similar situation last season when Alan Connolly and Shane Barrett were ineligible.

In total there are 51 Munster Championship fixtures scheduled over 61 days from April 5 to June 5.

The Munster senior hurling and football championship launch is set for Monday, April 4 at the Castle Oaks Hotel in the home of All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick. Cork host the Treaty on Easter Sunday in hurling while the footballers collide with Kerry, in Páirc Uí Rinn, on May 7.

Dual ace Jack Cahalane gathers the ball from Valley Rovers' Jacob O'Driscoll. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

2021 CORK INTER-COUNTY FIXTURES:

SENIOR HURLING:

March 20: Allianz League Division 1: Wexford v Cork, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.45pm.

March 26-27: Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-finals: 1st v 2nd from Group A and Group B.

April 2-3: Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final.

April 17: Munster round-robin: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

May 1: Munster round-robin: Cork v Clare, Semple Stadium.

May 15: Munster round-robin: Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park.

May 22: Munster round-robin: Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium.

June 5: Munster final; third-placed team in the province goes into the qualifiers.

SENIOR FOOTBALL:

March 13: Allianz Football League Division 2: Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, 2pm.

March 20: Allianz Football League Division 2: Cork v Down, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1pm;

March 27: Allianz Football League Division 2: Offaly v Cork, Bord Na Móna O’Connor Park, 2pm.

May 7: Munster football semi-final: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn.

May 28: Munster final.

MINOR HURLING:

April 5: Munster round-robin: Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park, 7pm.

April 12: Munster round-robin: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

April 26:

Quarter-finals: Second at home to third place from the other group.

May 3: Semi-finals: Top team from each group at home.

May 11: Final.

MINOR FOOTBALL:

May 12: Munster semi-final: Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park, 7pm.

May 19: Munster semi-final: Loser of Kerry-Cork v winner of the group featuring the other counties.

June 1: Munster final:

U20 HURLING:

April 13: Munster round-robin: Clare v Cork, Sixmilebridge, 7pm.

April 20: Munster round-robin: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

April 27: Munster semi-finals: Group winners at home to group runners-up.

May 4: Munster final.

U20 FOOTBALL:

April 18: Munster semi-final: Waterford or Limerick v Cork, 7pm.

April 25: Munster final.