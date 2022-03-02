Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 16:30

Heroic Bandon Grammar School bow out after Crescent claim late try in epic Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final

The Limerick side set-up a showdown with PBC in the final in a repeat of their first round meeting
Bandon Grammar School's 's JayC van der Westhuizen tackles Cillian Kelly of Crescent College Comprehensive at Takumi Park.

Mark Woods

Crescent CC 17 Bandon GS 15 

HEROIC Bandon Grammar School suffered the heartache of conceding a late try in a thrilling Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final at Takumi Park on Wednesday.

The 14-man west Cork side looked to have snatched a dramatic victory and a place in their first decider, when flanker JayC van der Weshuizen blocked a kick to score near the posts with Jeff Williams converting for a 15-12 lead.

There were just four minutes of regulation time remaining and a shock looked on the cards until Bandon made another mistake in their own 22, knocking on and handing the initiative to the Limerick side.

Crescent duly capitalized and outstanding number 8 Ruadhan Quinn barged over to complete a memorable hat-trick of tries.

Bandon had only two minutes’ injury-time of a quite eventful second-half to rescue the tie and the clock soon ended their campaign.

They lost the magnificent number 8 Adam Murphy, who was brilliant throughout, to a controversial red card after 57 minutes.

Referee Paudie Sheehan’s attention was brought to an incident by a touch judge and after a long discussion, Murphy was shown a red card, the referee indicating a shoulder charge.

Murphy had led Bandon’s brave resistance against the wind and playing up the slope in a scoreless first-half during which they lost prop Jack O’Regan to a yellow card for a tip tackle.

Bandon’s tackling was magnificent, time and again repulsing wave after wave of Crescent onslaughts to be in with a great shout at the break.

But, more line-out problems contributed to Quinn’s opening try after 37 minutes, Oscar Davey converting brilliantly, 7-0.

Jeff Williams kicked a Bandon penalty, but they fumbled the re-start and Quinn profited with his second try, 12-3.

Bandon replied with a fine Peter O’Sullivan try following Paddy Gaffney’s pin-point cross-kick, to cut the lead to four points with 20 minutes remaining.

Williams was unlucky to see a penalty strike the outside of a post on the hour before the game ended in high drama with tries at either end.

Scorers for Crescent CC: Tries: R Quinn (3).

Con: O Davey.

Scorers for Bandon GS: Tries: P O’Sullivan, J van der Westhuizen.

Con: J Williams.

Pen: J Williams.

TEAMS: CRESCENT CC: J O’Dwyer; B Nash, C O’Halloran, W Hoffman, J McEnery; O Davey, J Duggan; L O’Grady, C Henchy, M Fitzgerald; J Somers, C Kelly; M Clein, P Obasa, R Quinn.

Sunbs: C Clery, A O’Connor, J Madden, D Murphy, A Ahearne, F Casserly, M Lyons, E O’Callaghan, H Ezomo, E Bennett.

BANDON GS: P Gaffney; B Spearman-Walsh, P O’Sullivan, L McCarthy, C Ryan; J Williams, D O’Driscoll; J O’Regan, D McGarvey, M Connolly; S Coughlan, B Kingston; C Miskella, JC van der Westhuizen, A Murphy.

Subs: F O’Neill, K O’Regan, S Nnamani, R O’Callaghan, L Prior, L McVitty, S Hathaway, B O’Connor, P Symington, A O’Reilly.

Referee: P Sheehan (MAR).

READ NOW

