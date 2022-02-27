Fourth All-Ireland title in 10 years for Cork Youths team

FOR the fourth time in 10 years the Cork League were crowned FAI Youth Inter League champions following a 1-0 victory over Galway League on Saturday afternoon.

At Eamonn Deacy Park, they were the more impressive side as an Ada Thibaut goal settled an encounter that was rather short on scoring opportunities.

With both sides were impressive winners on their way to the decider, a close encounter was anticipated and so it proved. However, for the duration, Cork had more of a cutting edge about them and their match-winner on 56 minutes was worthy of the occasion.

A Galway free kick on the edge of the Cork box broke down and a swift counter set up the winner at the other end. Dylan O'Regan Forde provided a cross-field pass that released Fionn Crowley and after making ground he laid the ball into the path of Ada Thibaut and the Douglas Hall striker buried a shot past Max Hawksley for a 1-0 advantage.

Now while the home side might have enjoyed their fair share of possession, they seldom threatened Cork goalkeeper Ben Maher as efforts by Jack Mullen and Keane Griffin drifted off target.

At the other end, Cork offered an early threat when the impressive Stephen Kennedy released Thibaut, but home custodian Max Hawksley gathered at his feet.

A Dylan Regan Forde cross set up Daniel Apantaku on 8 minutes, but his header was just off the mark. Crowley then set up Thibaut outside the box, but after making space for himself, his effort was saved by Hawksley.

Now despite the work-rate of Oisin Coyne, Ify Osogu and Jay Martyn Galway were struggling to get bodies forward to support Jack Mullen and Keane Griffin and matters did not get any better for them on the resumption.

The visitors should have added a second on 71 minutes when Man of the Match Thibaut twice failed to force the ball past Hawksley after a Jonah Odobe cross picked him out in the box.

An Apantaku header offered a further Cork threat on 80 minutes, but his header never carried any power and was easily gathered by Hawksley. After ringing the changes, Galway offered a late threat as Osogu saw his effort dribble outside a post, while Coyne saw a late long-range effort comfortably gathered by Maher.

After the game, Cork manager Tony Hanley didn't forget a man who was crucial to their setup as Dylan Collins is recovering from illness and not able to attend the game.

"We were delighted to get over the line as Galway made it very difficult for us and it took a goal of great quality to win it. The finish was superb and Ada (Thibaut) has that quality in him.

"I thought out back four were terrific all day and kept their opportunities to the minimum. We are thrilled to win this title and nice to see a good bunch of lads are well rewarded."

Cork League: Maher, Morley, Odobe, Dennehy, Apantaku, Moore (Cronin 54), O'Regan Forde, Crowley, Kennedy, Thibaut, Delurey (Costello 76).

Galway League: Hawksley, French, Martyn, Keady, Smith, Coyne, Murphy (Bolly 76), Asogu, Mullen, Griffin (Jordan 88), Fahy (Taylor 76).

Referee: John Mulroe (Mayo).