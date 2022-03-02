Your guide to the 2022 East Cork GAA fixtures

READY and raring to go is the message from players across the Imokilly barony as they prepare for a busy month of March.

While the clubs competing in county hurling and football face teams from various parts of the county, within the division, journey times will be shorter as the Imokilly football and hurling leagues give sides an early indication of spring time form.

This evening the local championship draws will be made giving all club's an insight into their respective challenges in the summer months.

It's football league action all the way initially with 25 competing teams divided into three divisions. Division 1 and Division 2 games will take place this weekend but the third tier starts later.

Bride Rovers celebrate their Junior A football title in 2021. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Bride Rovers, who won the Junior A Championship in 2021 begin their league campaign at home against Carraig na bhFear. Other opening day top flight games see last year's championship runners-up Cobh host Glenbower Rovers whilst it's Lisgoold against Midleton and Youghal against Carrigtwohill.

At the end of the round robin series, the top two teams qualify for the Division 1 League Final with the bottom two sides being relegated to Division 2.

As for Division 2 this weekend, the opening round of fixtures are Cloyne v Erin's Own, Aghada v Castlemartyr, Fr O'Neill's against Glenbower Rovers and Dungourney-St Catherine's. Russell Rovers, the ninth team in this grade have a free opening weekend and begin their campaign two weeks later away to Fr O'Neill's.

Supporters are asked to check locally with their clubs to confirm throw-in times for this weekend's opening round of games, as some fixtures may be subject to change.

With regard to the hurling leagues, which commence in 10 days, Carraig na bhFear, Cobh, Erin's Own, Killeagh, Midleton, Sarsfield's, St Ita's and Watergarsshill will contest top tier honours. St Ita's, who won their inaugural East Cork junior Championship last autumn, will play their first competitive game since exiting the county stage when they visit Cobh.

Erin's Own, who lost that final, have Sarsfield's as visitors to Caherlag on in an attractive local derby. There are eight teams in both Divisions 2 and 3 with nine sides competing in Division 4. Overall a hectic programme of games across the Imokilly barony lies in store over the next few months.

As always, this evening's aforementioned championship draws will be eagerly awaited.

In football, it's interesting to note that there are now 12 teams in the Junior A grade, as opposed to 16 in recent seasons. It means that the Junior B competition which was reduced to a much smaller number is now back up to eight clubs. Bride Rovers who enjoyed that great campaign last season were deservedly crowned champions thanks to a strong finish over Cobh in the decider are again a team most clubs will want to avoid in the early stages which will consist of three groups of four teams.

In hurling St Ita's will have nine rivals bidding to deny them a two in a row triumph. Here there will be two groups of five teams, with last season's semi-finalists split equally. An exciting competition certainly again lies in store, with Cobh and Carraig na bhFear (the only other first teams in the competition) amongst those clubs also likely to be in the mix at the end of the season.

St Ita's Michael O'Brien controls the sliotar ahead of Erins Own's Conor Linehan. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Meantime, the aforementioned victorious St Ita's team are looking forward to a well overdue night of celebration as they have their victory social pencilled in for March 12. The entire club has been on something of a high after eventually reaching the promised land last year and bringing home the Jamesy Kelleher Cup to Redbarn, Clonpriest, Pilmore and surrounding areas.

This Saturday the club's future stars will take to the pitch as the younger generation begin training for the new season. Lots of the budding hurlers hoping to emulate the trophy-winning exploits of their heroes in the years ahead.

Significantly, it is hoped that the club, amalgamated with Killeagh at juvenile level, will be able to field their own teams in Rebel Óg blitzes. Enquiries can be made to 0857714190.

Finally, in other news, this Sunday sees the return of the ever-popular Scór na Óg returns to Lisgoold Community Centre. A busy evening of entertainment starts at 6.15pm.