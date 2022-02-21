CORK racing ace Lucca Allen has signed for Spanish outfit AF2 Motorsport and will compete in this season’s Michelin Le Mans Cup, a support series to the prestigious European Le Mans Series (ELMS) where he will campaign a Ligier JS P320 LMP3 car.

The Shanagarry teenager is the silver rated driver for the team in the six round series that will race at some of the most iconic circuits in Europe.

Driver crews will consist of two drivers with the first driver being classified as bronze and the second as bronze, silver or gold as defined by the FIA driver categorisation list.

A few weeks ago Allen tested with the Irish based Murphy Prototypes outfit at Portimao in Portugal, however, he has decided to race with the Spanish team and is determined to make the most of the opportunity.

“For now, I just want to be as prepared as possible ahead of the first race, it’s not going to be one of those years where it’s going to be a learning year, I want to be up to speed from the get go.

“I’m working away all the time whether it’s on the simulator getting familiar with all the tracks or actually doing physical training.”

The series pre-season test is at Le Castellet in the south of France which is also the circuit for the opening round of the series on April 16.

“I am heading to England this week and I will be based just outside Oxford.

"Hopefully, in between races I will get some opportunities to do some driver coaching at some of the UK circuits.

"I am really looking forward to racing at all the iconic circuits but particularly Imola and of course the round at Le Mans too.”

The change from single seater to racing as part of a two-person team is something that Allen is taking in his stride but he’s keeping an open mind on his motor racing career.

“I am keeping my options open for Formula 3 and with teams in Japan, you just never know what will happen throughout the season. "I’m not closing off that avenue (singe seater racing) just yet.

"I still have ideas on the Super Formula and that could open up possibilities.”

The six rounds are: Le Castellet (April 16); Imola (May 14); Road to Le Mans (June 11); Hungaroring (July 2); Spa-Francorchamps (September 24) and Portimao (October 15).