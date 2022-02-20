Cork City assemble top-class management teams for Academy sides

CORK City Football Club have officially announced their academy management teams for the 2022 season.

Liam Kearney goes into his second year as the club’s Head of Academy, looking to build on a successful 2021 season at underage level.

Ex-City captain Dan Murray will continue in the role of manager of the club’s U19 side, assisted by former City star Steven Beattie, with new coaching staff of Terry McCarthy and Aidan Murray as well as new goalkeeping coach Peter Murphy and S&C expert Shane Long.

Dave Moore continues as U17 manager, having seen his side lift the Mark Farren Cup last season, and he will be assisted by Paul O’Brien and Lee Moore as coaches.

Steve Barry, who will also take on the role of Head of Strength and Conditioning for all four academy sides, will continue doing their S&C work.

Stephen Bermingham goes into his second year as U15 manager, assisted by Colm Bermingham with new goalkeeping coach James Goodwin and Damien Coleman on S&Ch.

Greg Yelverton will again oversee the club’s U14 side with assistance from Amanda Daly and John Harrington and goalkeeping coach Cian O'Brien, while Fionn Foley Twomey takes on the role of Head of Video Analysis for the boy’s academy sides.

EXPERIENCED

“I am very pleased with our academy management for the coming season,” Head of Academy Liam Kearney told the club’s official website.

All four managers remain in place from last year and we have added a lot of fresh new faces in our backroom staff members.

“We will be looking to build on what we felt was a very positive year last year. We also have some new and enhanced roles, focusing on vital areas such as video analysis and strength and conditioning where we will strive to improve and align our structure from U14s all the ways through our pathway to U19s.

"I hope that this will help develop further our player development pathway.”

As for the women’s side of the club, Jess Lawton will manage the U17 and U19 girls sides while at U19 level, she will be assisted by Mick O’Sullivan, with Mick Collins fulfilling the role of assistant with the U17s and Fergal Duffy will be the goalkeeper coach for both sides.

“I am really looking forward to working alongside Mick, Mick, and Fergal this season,” said Lawton.

“They have a lot of knowledge and experience that they can share with the players as we all work together to continue to develop players.

"There is a clear pathway from our academy sides into the first team, and beyond, and we look forward to helping more players to progress along that route.”