John Fenton is the new Midleton GAA Chairman

CORK'S Centenary All Ireland hurling winning captain John Fenton is the new chairman of Midleton GAA club.

A legendary playing figure for club and county, John has been hugely involved in administration matters with his hometown club for a number of years, most recently as a major driving force behind the extensive new pitch development at Park South.

The former star midfielder takes up the chairman's role with the "Magpies" after industrious Waterford native Liam Ryan concluded an extended period in the hot seat.

Other significant changes see Liam Wade move from treasurer to secretary, where he replaces Vin' Reddy who stepped down following many years of dedicated service.

John Hogan now becomes club treasurer with Ger Lawton stepping into his role as PRO. Mairéad Beausang has been elected the club's assistant secretary and Kieran Denihan is the new registrar.

A number of other new faces have also joined the club executive.

New chairman John Fenton says he is lucky to have a very dedicated team of officers and committee at the top table.

"We are fortunate in this club to have a group of people who are totally dedicated - experienced and intelligent people who are working together for the benefit of the entire Midleton club.

Cork captain John Fenton with the Liam McCarthy Cup after beating Offaly in 1984 at Thurles. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

"We are now all together, camogie, ladies football, hurling and football. We do face many challenges on and off the field but everybody is committed to the causse," said John.

"The first priority on the field of play is to retain the Cork county senior hurling championship. Everybody shared in the success last autumn and also significant was the club's win in the Cork Féile.

"It was a big boost for those players to see the senior team go on to win the county. The success ripples down through the age groups to the Under 5's and 6's.

"The senior players were very good in sharing their success with the under age and with all the members of our club.

"So many of the younger team were so excited to be in Pairc Ui Chaoimh for the County Final.

"Our focus is also very much on providing facilities of the highest standard for our players at all levels.

"The new development at Park South is progressing well, with the second pitch there due to be ready for use this summer.

"Alongside this we have just completed an extensive maintenance programme on our other pitch at Clonmult Memorial Park. We want to give everybody the best possible opportunities."

Meantime, new club PRO Ger Lawton says he is delighted to be involved with his native after moving back to reside in Midleton.

"It's great to be active in the club again at such an exciting time. I know I have big boots to fill in following John Hogan's huge contribution over the past number of years, but I am really looking forward to it."