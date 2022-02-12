Daire O'Leary and Mark Keane start for Cork hurlers away to Offaly

KIERAN Kingston and his selectors have shaken up the Cork team for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League trip to Offaly, 2pm.

With Sean Twomey and Alan Cadogan ruled out through injury and other players rested due to their third-level obligations with UCC and MTU Cork, there are six alterations to the line-up that impressed with a nine-point victory over Clare last weekend.

Ger Millerick, Rob Downey, Ciarán Joyce and Shane Barrett come out, along with Twomey and Cadogan, replaced by Damien Cahalane, Robbie O'Flynn, Conor Cahalane, Luke Meade and two new faces in U20 wing-back Daire O'Leary and Ballygiblin's Mark Keane.

Conor Cahalane was hugely impressive as a second-half sub at Páirc Uí Chaoimh against the Banner, while O'Flynn and Meade were introduced as well that night.

CORK (v Offaly):

Patrick Collins, Ballinhassig;

Niall O'Leary, Castlelyons, Damien Cahalane, St Finbarr's, Sean O’Donoghue, Inniscarra;

Tim O’Mahony, Newtownshandrum, Mark Coleman, Blarney, Daire O’Leary, Watergrasshill;

Darragh Fitzgibbon, Charleville, Luke Meade, Newcestown;

Conor Cahalane, St Finbarr's, Seamus Harnedy, St Ita's, Robbie O'Flynn, Erin's Own;

Shane Kingston, Douglas, Mark Keane, Ballygiblin, Conor Lehane, Midleton.

Subs: Ger Collins, Ballinhassig, Sean O’Leary-Hayes, Midleton, Cormac O'Brien, Newtownshandrum, Daire Connery, Na Piarsaigh, James O’Flynn, Erin's Own, Tommy O’Connell, Midleton, Sam Quirke, Midleton, Padraig Power, Blarney, Patrick Horgan, Glen Rovers, Jack O’Connor, Sarsfields, Colin O’Brien, Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels.