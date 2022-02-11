Full details of the Cork clubs included in the €150 million Sports Capital Allocations

SPORTS clubs all over Cork are set to benefit from a €150 million package of new capital grants from the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).
A total of €144m has been allocated to almost 1,900 applications nationally with the other €6m kept in reserve for successful appeals.
The biggest payouts in Rebel county are going to Bandon Athletic Club (€290,000), for a new track and field facility, Cobh Ramblers (€300,000) and the Cork Rugby Stadium Designated Activity Company, which looks after Musgrave Park, with €300,000 to upgrade the floodlighting at the venue.
That's a common thread to the successful clubs in Cork city and county, with many improving or installing floodlights, or upgrading pitch surfaces through drainage or laying astro-turf pitches. With growing underage numbers in most areas and the expansion of female sport, there's more demand than ever on providing accessible facilities all year round.
In a Cobh Ramblers statement they said: "We thank Government ministers Catherine Martin TD and Jack Chambers TD, and all who have supported us locally, in particular James O’Connor TD and Simon Coveney TD. We also wish to thank Walter Holleran and the FAI for their assistance.
"The awarding of this grant is a testament to the progress that we have made as a club and will continue to make going forward. It is also a huge recognition of football in Cobh and in the Cork region."
Rowing in Cork features prominently in the list, including €70,079 for work on the National Rowing Centre in Farran and €66,000 for a new gym at Skibbereen Rowing Club, a production line of Olympians.
Laochra Óg, Cork's newest GAA club that offers hurling and camogie teams to players in the Macroom and west Muskerry region, €135,107 will go towards pitch development.
Down in Carrigaline, the GAA club (€150,000), rugby club (€149,000), tennis club (€54,192) and the soccer club (€59,687) all received grants.
Cork North Central deputy Colm Burke welcomed the news: “Over €3 million has been received by clubs and organisations in Cork North Central.
"Cork North Central has a rich sporting history, and it has special importance to us. This funding will help our communities continue to thrive and grow. Parishes such as Inniscarra, have received large funding in addition to the funding provided for city organisations."
See below for the full list of Cork clubs who have been included:
Outdoor six- to eight-lane athletics track and field facility: €290,000;
Upgrade of club facilities and equipment: €300,000;
Camogie floodlighting: €121,945;
Outdoor equipment for athletics track: €42,811;
Upgrading of existing floodlighting installation: €300,000;
Dressing room refurbishment €19,760;
Urgent facility upgrade at National Rowing Centre: €70,079;
Emerging Talent program: €3,560.
Development of a skills wall: €41,546;
Replacement of equipment and tractor/mower: €45,600;
New academy dressing rooms and enabling works: €87,440;
Playing surface draining scheme and mower purchase. €86,589;
Floodlighting on main pitch: €110,000;
Installation of LED floodlighting: €89,634;
Dressing room refurbishment: €89,925;
AstroTurf playing area and hurling wall: €76,672;
Walkway upgrade works: €54,363;
Floodlight upgrade and install fence: €102,440;
Pitch drainage: €148,798;
Astroturf pitch with floodlighting and practice wall: €148,884;
Secure storage sheds for equipment: €39,337;
Walks/jogging track development at Banteer Multi-sport: €80,000:
Replace roof and floor hall; basketball: €50,000;
Walking path around perimeter of club: €80,964;
Development of fitness facility: €139,650;
Course drainage: €90,794;
Phase 1 redevelopment: €150,000;
Development of increased dressing room capacity: €89,268;
Refurbishment of existing indoor gymnasium: €21,375;
Pitch fencing, safe compound, ball stop and goals: €104,728;
School gym multi-sport: €150,000;
Extensive drainage works to main grass GAA field: €90,000;
roller shutters, sports equipment and solar panels: €19,031;
Equipment and course management: €1,631;
Commercial lawnmower, dugouts: €19,400;
Extension of exercise track to 1km: €36,500;
Pitch 4 surface upgrade and floodlighting: €150,000;
New Carrigaline rugby and athletics club facility: €149,000;
Integrated practice wall and mini-court: €54,192;
Floodlights for artificial grass pitch: €59,687;
Astro-turf surface for schoolyard: €42,300;
Internal fitting out, astro pitch, changing rooms: €30,000;
Pitch 2 upgrade and drainage: €60,000;
New pitch development: €150,000;
All-weather playing area: €75,000;
Dressing room and public toilet construction: €114,562;
Astro-turf lighting and equipment: 7,786;
Improvement project: €34,708;
All-weather hockey/multi-sport pitch: €150,000;
Install LED floodlights: €145,119;
Artificial playing surface: €123,000;
Ball alley surface: €18,273;
CDYS Mallow Community Youth Centre: €19,717;
Gym equipment, grass maintenance and equipment: €30,000;
Full size astro-turf pitch: €140,000;
Upgrading of sports facilities, Special Olympics: €105,740;
LED installation, €95,000.
Tennis Changing Rooms Clashduv Park, Togher: €96,000; Construct indoor sport studio/hall: €135,000; Mallow Town Skate Park and Pump: €150,000; Crosshaven MUGA Multi-sport: €28,000; Passage West outdoor gym: €21,000; Ballinhassig Fitness Trail Multi-sport €21,000;
St Brogan's College natural playing surface: €150,000;
Clubhouse phase 3: €150,000;
Disability access works to club-house environs: €39,000;
Upgrade training lights and showers/new lawnmowers: €80,000; Pitch drainage: €82,659;
Refurbishment of clubhouse: €91,317;
Funding for gymnasium equipment: €30,000.
Upgrade storage room to gym: €20,320;
Dressing rooms upgrade and new fencing: €133,230;
Floodlights: €21,595;
Tees/bunkers revamp: €101,001;
Re-roofing of sports complex: €77,478;
Facility repair: €7,021;
Floodlights for pitches and ball wall with astro: €150,000;
Artificial playing surface development: €120,353;
Redevelopment of playing facilities: €50,000;
Drainage of main pitch; €80,000;
Main pitch drainage, lateral drains, sand: €104,753;
Refurbishment of dressing rooms: €60,000;
Coláiste Éamann Rís gym: €80,787;
Gaelic Games: €112,500;
Re-development of grass pitch including drainage: €100,000;
Spectator pitch surround fencing: €24,000;
Install full astro-pitch and floodlights: €150,000;
Provision of two on-course eco toilets: €14,340;
Grass pitch development: €57,271;
Refurbishment of Freemount hall: €16,167;
Pitch drainage, gym room and low hurling wall: €36,819;
Refurbishment of Glenville handball/squash club: €68,585;
Skills wall: €16,173;
Floodlight upgrade: €148,097;
Sixth hole drainage scheme and new mower: €70,000;
Rehabilitation works to GAA pitch: €58,000;
Floodlighting: €147,619;
Storage shed and long jump runway: €5,595;
Upgrading floodlights to LED: €80,391;
Upgrade floodlights on main pitch to LED: €74,500;
Sports equipment programme: €31,317;
Installation of facilities: €59,834;
Install sand-based pitch to facilitate more teams: €75,761
Community Games €150,000;
Drainage and course equipment: €115,908;
Angling safety and boat equipment: €1,233;
Walkway around pitch and upgrade of facilities: €124,575;
All-weather pitch: €149,665;
Installation of goalposts and CCTV: €10,000;
Floodlighting, fencing, drainage, netting, equipment: €96,542;
Pitch drainage: €47,931;
Fitout of gym and changing rooms: €114,176;
Replace existing carpet on two tennis courts: €26,000;
Training pitch: €56,252;
SCP: €112,500;
Community gym: €35,454;
Upgrade of facilities: €69,080;
Clubhouse development: €150,000;
Phase 1 pitch development: €135,107
Development of practice area: €48,844;
Completion of club house and surrounds: €7,981;
Lyre Rovers FC: €106,323;
New practice area, sprayer, safety work: €112,500;
Upgrade works: €74,150;
Development of synthetic GAA pitch: €133,576;
Replace perimeter fencing: €25,638;
All-weather pitch: €150,000;
Necessary drainage works: €70,352;
Sports equipment: €100,169;
Two new tennis courts: €120,828;
Sports equipment building: €58,500;
Refurb, accessibility measures and equipment: €50,479;
Match floodlights: €140,302;
Gym equipment: €46,630;
Pitch drainage and fencing, artificial surface: €144,730;
All-weather training area and hurling wall: €95,000;
Dressing room, toilets, and defibrillator: €1,998.
Lighting walk/running track for local community: €40,237;
All-weather soccer pitch: €150,000;
Clubhouse expansion: €100,000;
Astro-turf pitch: €150,000;
Rathcormac Community Park and Sports Hub: €150,000;
Floodlighting system: €122,399;
Dressing room refurbishment and CCTV installation: €6,235;
Installation of synthetic grass and goalposts: €76,000;
Club fence external parameter and install dugouts: €46,063;
Replace clubhouse doors and machinery: €34,022;
Balcony and fencing works: €37,000;
All-weather pitch and skills development wall: €120,000;
All-weather pitch: €150,000;
Crowd barriers for triathlon and community events: €20,842;
New golf office and changing room upgrade: €42,634;
Floodlighting and netting: €89,696;
Installation of match quality LED floodlights: €128,245;
New gym facility: €66,000;
Development of outdoor facilities for basketball: €47,000;
Astro-turf facility: €106,455;
Pitch development and walkway: €91,390;
Walking path and pitch drainage: €75,806;
Floodlights on training area: €18,360;
Lights, walkway astro, gym equipment: €72,753;
Floodlighting and sports equipment: €124,037;
Replace old rebound boards: €23,629;
Redevelopment of the community sports hall: €150,000;
LED floodlights on main pitch and walkway project: €150,000;
Remedial work to main pitch: €32,000;
Community walkway: €18,000;
Floodlighting pitch 3: €128,050; Development of an astro-turf pitch: €75,000;
Starting gates for motorcross track: €12,000;
Four-lane 120m sprint track: €50,027;
Two new tennis courts: €131,997;
Secure boundary fencing and a new practise area Golf: €79,989.