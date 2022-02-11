Full details of the Cork clubs included in the €150 million Sports Capital Allocations

SPORTS clubs all over Cork are set to benefit from a €150 million package of new capital grants from the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

A total of €144m has been allocated to almost 1,900 applications nationally with the other €6m kept in reserve for successful appeals.

The biggest payouts in Rebel county are going to Bandon Athletic Club (€290,000), for a new track and field facility, Cobh Ramblers (€300,000) and the Cork Rugby Stadium Designated Activity Company, which looks after Musgrave Park, with €300,000 to upgrade the floodlighting at the venue.

That's a common thread to the successful clubs in Cork city and county, with many improving or installing floodlights, or upgrading pitch surfaces through drainage or laying astro-turf pitches. With growing underage numbers in most areas and the expansion of female sport, there's more demand than ever on providing accessible facilities all year round.

In a Cobh Ramblers statement they said: "We thank Government ministers Catherine Martin TD and Jack Chambers TD, and all who have supported us locally, in particular James O’Connor TD and Simon Coveney TD. We also wish to thank Walter Holleran and the FAI for their assistance.

"The awarding of this grant is a testament to the progress that we have made as a club and will continue to make going forward. It is also a huge recognition of football in Cobh and in the Cork region."

Rowing in Cork features prominently in the list, including €70,079 for work on the National Rowing Centre in Farran and €66,000 for a new gym at Skibbereen Rowing Club, a production line of Olympians.

Laochra Óg, Cork's newest GAA club that offers hurling and camogie teams to players in the Macroom and west Muskerry region, €135,107 will go towards pitch development.

Down in Carrigaline, the GAA club (€150,000), rugby club (€149,000), tennis club (€54,192) and the soccer club (€59,687) all received grants.

Cork North Central deputy Colm Burke welcomed the news: “Over €3 million has been received by clubs and organisations in Cork North Central.

"Cork North Central has a rich sporting history, and it has special importance to us. This funding will help our communities continue to thrive and grow. Parishes such as Inniscarra, have received large funding in addition to the funding provided for city organisations."

See below for the full list of Cork clubs who have been included:

REGIONAL CAPITAL ALLOCATIONS

Bandon Athletic Club: Outdoor six- to eight-lane athletics track and field facility: €290,000;

Cobh Ramblers: Upgrade of club facilities and equipment: €300,000;

Cork Camogie Board: Camogie floodlighting: €121,945;

Cork County Council: Mallow Community running track and sports ground: €150,000;

Cork Institute of Technology: Outdoor equipment for athletics track: €42,811;

Cork Rugby Stadium Designated Activity Company: Upgrading of existing floodlighting installation: €300,000;

Munster Football Association: Dressing room refurbishment €19,760;

Rowing Ireland: Urgent facility upgrade at National Rowing Centre: €70,079;

West Cork Schoolboys Soccer League: Emerging Talent program: €3,560.

LOCAL CAPITAL ALLOCATIONS

Aghabullogue GAA: Development of a skills wall: €41,546;

Aghinagh GAA: Replacement of equipment and tractor/mower: €45,600;

Avondale United: New academy dressing rooms and enabling works: €87,440;

Ballinascarthy GAA: Playing surface draining scheme and mower purchase. €86,589;

Ballincollig GAA: Floodlighting on main pitch: €110,000;

Ballincollig RFC: Installation of LED floodlighting: €89,634;

Ballinhassig GAA: Dressing room refurbishment: €89,925;

Ballyclough GAA: AstroTurf playing area and hurling wall: €76,672;

Ballydesmond GAA: Walkway upgrade works: €54,363;

Ballygarvan GAA: Floodlight upgrade and install fence: €102,440;

Ballyhooly Community Sportsfield Ltd: Pitch drainage: €148,798;

Ballymartle GAA: Astroturf pitch with floodlighting and practice wall: €148,884;

Bandon Soccer Club: Secure storage sheds for equipment: €39,337;

Banteer Community Sportsfield Ltd: Walks/jogging track development at Banteer Multi-sport: €80,000:

Bantry Boys Club: Replace roof and floor hall; basketball: €50,000;

Barryroe GAA:

Walking path around perimeter of club: €80,964;

Beál Áthan Ghaorthaidh GAA Club: Development of fitness facility: €139,650;

Berehaven Golf & Amenity Park: Course drainage: €90,794;

Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club: Phase 1 redevelopment: €150,000;

Blackrock National Hurling Club: Development of increased dressing room capacity: €89,268;

Blarney Hurling and Football Club: Refurbishment of existing indoor gymnasium: €21,375;

Blarney United Soccer Club: Pitch fencing, safe compound, ball stop and goals: €104,728;

Boherbue Comprehensive School and Associated Sports Clubs: School gym multi-sport: €150,000;

Boherbue GAA Club: Extensive drainage works to main grass GAA field: €90,000;

Brian Dillons Boxing Club: roller shutters, sports equipment and solar panels: €19,031;

Bride Rovers GAA: Re-development of dressing-rooms: €94,000;

Brinny Pitch and Putt Club: Equipment and course management: €1,631;

Bunratty United AFC: Commercial lawnmower, dugouts: €19,400;

Carraig na bhFear GAA Club: Extension of exercise track to 1km: €36,500;

Carrigaline GAA Club: Pitch 4 surface upgrade and floodlighting: €150,000;

Carrigaline Rugby Football Club: New Carrigaline rugby and athletics club facility: €149,000;

Carrigaline Tennis Club: Integrated practice wall and mini-court: €54,192;

Carrigaline United AFC: Floodlights for artificial grass pitch: €59,687;

Carriganima National School: Astro-turf surface for schoolyard: €42,300;

Carrigtwohill Community Centre Ltd: Internal fitting out, astro pitch, changing rooms: €30,000;

Casement Celtic FC: Pitch 2 upgrade and drainage: €60,000;

Castlelyons GAA Club: New pitch development: €150,000;

Castlemartyr GAA Club: All-weather playing area: €75,000;

Castletown-Kenneigh Community Association: Dressing room and public toilet construction: €114,562;

Castletownroche Community Centre Ltd: Astro-turf lighting and equipment: 7,786;

Charleville Golf Club: Improvement project: €34,708;

Clonakilty Community Sports Association: All-weather hockey/multi-sport pitch: €150,000;

Clonakilty GAA Club: Install LED floodlights: €145,119;

Clonakilty Rugby Club: Artificial playing surface: €123,000;

Cloughduv Hurling Club: Ball alley surface: €18,273;

Cloyne Diocesan Youth Services Ltd: CDYS Mallow Community Youth Centre: €19,717;

Cobh Pirates RFC: Gym equipment, grass maintenance and equipment: €30,000;

College Corinthians AFC: Full size astro-turf pitch: €140,000;

Cope Foundation:

Upgrading of sports facilities, Special Olympics: €105,740;

Cork Colleges Camogie: LED installation, €95,000.

Cork City Council: Tennis Changing Rooms Clashduv Park, Togher: €96,000; Construct indoor sport studio/hall: €135,000; Mallow Town Skate Park and Pump: €150,000; Crosshaven MUGA Multi-sport: €28,000; Passage West outdoor gym: €21,000; Ballinhassig Fitness Trail Multi-sport €21,000;

Cork Education and Training Board: St Brogan's College natural playing surface: €150,000;

Courtmacsherry Rowing Club Ltd: Clubhouse phase 3: €150,000;

Crosshaven AFC: Disability access works to club-house environs: €39,000;

Crosshaven GAA Club: Upgrade training lights and showers/new lawnmowers: €80,000; Crosshaven Rugby Club: Pitch drainage: €82,659;

Crosshaven Tennis Club: Refurbishment of clubhouse: €91,317;

Cullen GAA Club: Funding for gymnasium equipment: €30,000.

Delanys GAA Club: Upgrade storage room to gym: €20,320;

Doheny GAA Club: Dressing rooms upgrade and new fencing: €133,230;

Dolphin RFC: Floodlights: €21,595;

Doneraile Golf Club: Tees/bunkers revamp: €101,001;

Donoughmore Community Centre Ltd: Re-roofing of sports complex: €77,478;

Douglas Camogie Club Camogie: Facility repair: €7,021;

Douglas GAA Club: Floodlights for pitches and ball wall with astro: €150,000;

Douglas RFC: Artificial playing surface development: €120,353;

Dripsey GAA Club: Redevelopment of playing facilities: €50,000;

Dromina GAA: Drainage of main pitch; €80,000;

Dromtarriffe GAA Club: Main pitch drainage, lateral drains, sand: €104,753;

Dungourney GAA Club: Refurbishment of dressing rooms: €60,000;

Edmund Rice Schools Trust Limited: Coláiste Éamann Rís gym: €80,787;

Éire Óg GAA Club: Gaelic Games: €112,500;

Erin's Own GAA Club: Re-development of grass pitch including drainage: €100,000;

Everton Football Club: Spectator pitch surround fencing: €24,000;

Fermoy Association Football Club: Install full astro-pitch and floodlights: €150,000;

Fermoy Golf Club: Provision of two on-course eco toilets: €14,340;

Fr O'Neills GAA Club: Grass pitch development: €57,271;

Freemount Community Development: Refurbishment of Freemount hall: €16,167;

Freemount GAA Club: Pitch drainage, gym room and low hurling wall: €36,819;

Gleann an Phreacan Teoranta: Refurbishment of Glenville handball/squash club: €68,585;

Gleann na Laoi GAA Club: Skills wall: €16,173;

Glen Rovers Hurling Club: Floodlight upgrade: €148,097;

Glengarriff Golf Club: Sixth hole drainage scheme and new mower: €70,000;

Glengarriff Sportsfield Committee: Rehabilitation works to GAA pitch: €58,000;

Glenville GAA Club: Floodlighting: €147,619;

Grange-Fermoy Athletic Club:

Storage shed and long jump runway: €5,595;

Harlequins Club: Upgrading floodlights to LED: €80,391;

Highfield RFC:

Upgrade floodlights on main pitch to LED: €74,500;

Inniscarra Camogie: Sports equipment programme: €31,317;

Inniscarra Community Centre Ltd: Pitch drainage: €87,785;

Innishvilla AFC: Installation of facilities: €59,834;

John A Wood Limited Sports & Social Club: Install sand-based pitch to facilitate more teams: €75,761

Kanturk Community Astroturf Ltd: Community Games €150,000;

Kanturk Golf Club: Drainage and course equipment: €115,908;

Kilbarry Salmon & Trout Anglers Association: Angling safety and boat equipment: €1,233;

Kilbrin GAA Club: Walkway around pitch and upgrade of facilities: €124,575;

Kilbrittain Community Association: All-weather pitch: €149,665;

Kildorrery GAA Club: Installation of goalposts and CCTV: €10,000;

Kilmeen & Kilbree GAA Club: Floodlighting, fencing, drainage, netting, equipment: €96,542;

Kilmichael Rovers FC: Pitch drainage: €47,931;

Kilworth GAA Club: Fitout of gym and changing rooms: €114,176;

Kilworth Sports Complex: Replace existing carpet on two tennis courts: €26,000;

Kinsale AFC: Training pitch: €56,252;

Kinsale Golf Club: SCP: €112,500;

Kiskeam Development Association: Community gym: €35,454;

Kiskeam GAA Club: Upgrade of facilities: €69,080;

Knockadoon Camp: Refurbishment of sports hall: €140,000;

Knocknagree GAA: Clubhouse development: €150,000;

Laochra Óg Hurling & Camogie Club: Phase 1 pitch development: €135,107

Lee Valley Golf Club: Development of practice area: €48,844;

Leeside AFC: Installation of full-size astro-turf pitch: €150,000;

Lombardstown Tennis Club: Completion of club house and surrounds: €7,981;

Lyre Rovers Soccer Club: Lyre Rovers FC: €106,323;

Mallow Golf Club (incorporating Mallow Tennis Club): New practice area, sprayer, safety work: €112,500;

Mayfield United AFC: Upgrade works: €74,150;

Meelin Amenity Projects: Development of synthetic GAA pitch: €133,576;

Meelin GAA Club: Replace perimeter fencing: €25,638;

Midleton Football Club: All-weather pitch: €150,000;

Midleton GAA Club: Purchase of floodlights: €150,000;

Milford GAA Club: Necessary drainage works: €70,352;

Mitchelstown Community Centre Ltd: Sports equipment: €100,169;

Monkstown Tennis Club: Two new tennis courts: €120,828;

Mourneabbey Community Council: Sports equipment building: €58,500;

Muskerry Golf Club: Refurb, accessibility measures and equipment: €50,479;

Muskerry RFC: Match floodlights: €140,302;

Nagle Rice Secondary School: Gym equipment: €46,630;

Nemo Rangers GAA Club: Pitch drainage and fencing, artificial surface: €144,730;

Newcestown GAA Club: All-weather training area and hurling wall: €95,000;

Newmarket Community Development Association: Dressing room, toilets, and defibrillator: €1,998.

Newmarket GAA Club: Lighting walk/running track for local community: €40,237;

Park United AFC: All-weather soccer pitch: €150,000;

Passage West GAA Club: Clubhouse expansion: €100,000;

Pobalscoil na Trionoide: Astro-turf pitch: €150,000;

Rathcormac Community Council: Rathcormac Community Park and Sports Hub: €150,000;

Rathluirc GAA Club: Floodlighting system: €122,399;

Rathpeacon GAA Club: Dressing room refurbishment and CCTV installation: €6,235;

Ringmahon Rangers AFC: Installation of synthetic grass and goalposts: €76,000;

Rockchapel GAA: Club fence external parameter and install dugouts: €46,063;

Rockmount Football Club: Replace clubhouse doors and machinery: €34,022;

Rushbrooke Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club: Balcony and fencing works: €37,000;

Russell Rovers GAA Club: All-weather pitch and skills development wall: €120,000;

Rylane Community Park Association: All-weather pitch: €150,000;

Schull Triathlon: Crowd barriers for triathlon and community events: €20,842;

Shandon Boat Club: New gym, gym equipment, rowing machines and boat rowing: €70,232;

Skibbereen & West Carbery Golf Club: New golf office and changing room upgrade: €42,634;

Skibbereen Dynamos FC: Floodlighting and netting: €89,696;

Skibbereen RFC: Installation of match quality LED floodlights: €128,245;

Skibbereen Rowing Club: New gym facility: €66,000;

Skibbereen Sports Centre: Development of outdoor facilities for basketball: €47,000;

St Brendan's Trust: Astro-turf facility: €106,455;

St Finbarr's GAA Club: Pitch development and walkway: €91,390;

St James GAA Club: Walking path and pitch drainage: €75,806;

St Mary's AFC: Floodlights on training area: €18,360;

St Oliver Plunketts GAA Club: Lights, walkway astro, gym equipment: €72,753;

Sunday's Well Boating and Tennis Club: Squash roof refurbishment; equipment storage shed: €33,908;

Sunday's Well Rugby Club: Floodlighting and sports equipment: €124,037;

The Glen Resource & Sports Centre: Replace old rebound boards: €23,629;

Timoleague Community Association: Redevelopment of the community sports hall: €150,000;

Tracton GAA Club: LED floodlights on main pitch and walkway project: €150,000;

Tramore Athletic Football Club: Remedial work to main pitch: €32,000;

Uibh Laoire GAA Club: Community walkway: €18,000;

Valley Rovers GAA Club: Floodlighting pitch 3: €128,050;

Watergrasshill GAA Club: Development of an astro-turf pitch: €75,000;

West Cork Motorcycle Club: Starting gates for motorcross track: €12,000;

West Muskerry Athletic Club: Four-lane 120m sprint track: €50,027;

Whitechurch & Waterloo Community Association: Two new tennis courts: €131,997;

Youghal Golf Club: Secure boundary fencing and a new practise area Golf: €79,989.