Cobh Ramblers defend their position in relation to the signing of U14 players in a letter to the CSL

COBH RAMBLERS have replied to the Cork Schoolboy League by letter in response to the letter sent to both national league clubs in Cork by the CSL in relation to the signing of the best U14 players from their clubs in mid-season and therefore forcing some teams to withdraw from the league and others to play games without their best players.

In that letter the CSL accused both the national league clubs of signing players too early and this was having a very negative effect on the local clubs.

Here is their reply to the Cork Schoolboy league:

"Good morning, Eddie, Despite your email (dated 1st Feb, 2022) taking us by surprise, we do thank you for sending it and letting us know your thoughts and those of others.

"That said, the language and intonation you used is un-necessarily hyperbolic.

"We are further disappointed with the timing of your email, coming as it did, within the same hour of you releasing the content to the press.

"This, I am sure you would agree, gave us no time to respond.

"We don’t as a club, believe this is an optimal way to conduct business and resolve any differences we may have. Hopefully this is a one off and we won’t see a repeat.

"We recognise that the Kennedy Cup is a superb competition however, we must look at the benefits of a 5 day tournament versus a National league 25 game season.

"It is possible to do both, as is currently the case, with a strong squad of 20 players training with Cork Schoolboys League in preparation for the July competition.

"The unilateral decision taken by the FAI without any LOI club engagement on 29th November was taken three months after a March 2022 start was advised for the U14 season. As a club we had planned towards this date.

The 2021 Cobh Ramblers U14 squad.

"Your reference to the FAI email of Jan 25th did importantly confirm that players were entitled to sign for National League clubs and transfer later if they so wish.

"Furthermore, the FAI made clear that the player and parents are the ultimate arbiter of where and when they play and that has been the case with us.

"Virtually all LOI clubs are fielding teams in what you deem “meaningless friendlies” Critically this opinion is most likely not shared by the players and their parents.

"Would there really be benefit for player development in us fielding weaker U14 teams at national level in the Cork region?

"The LOI clubs would argue that allowing our best players to play nationally is the strongest possible model. Is there really benefit in diluting this model?

"Please reflect for a moment both holistically and objectively on the rationale behind the complete move of a player to play nationally with an LOI club. Isn’t this in the best interests of the player and part of a player’s development and evolution to a higher level? I am sure that was the thought process of the players that again signed for us.

"They most likely believe that a full season (albeit with some friendlies) at a national level is more conducive to their development than a transition back and forth between LOI and schoolboys. Please bear in mind that the move of a player to an exclusively higher level is natural and something we in Cobh Ramblers have never disputed or prevented albeit at an historic cost to us.

"Operating to any other framework may limit player development and can allow vested and short-term interests to predominate. It is timely perhaps for us all to reflect, that we are all, but brief custodians of clubs and players and recognise that the right systems should outweigh any personalities or agendas.

"We recognise the huge part the schoolboy clubs play in the Irish national football ecosystem and are grateful for the extent in which they have supported our club over many years as we celebrate our centenary.

"You as a cohort, have helped us achieve this. We value our relationship with all schoolboy clubs and want to protect it.

"We would welcome a meeting with you and others to discuss the future and to come to a mutually beneficial agreement that doesn’t negatively impact players.

"We should strive to achieve this."