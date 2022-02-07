Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 14:50

Cork City set to receive a five figure sum if Heffernan signs full time for AC Milan in the summer

The Echo understands that City will receive a small sum of just five figures as part of the loan fee with the seven-time European champions required to pay another five-figure fee if they decide to make it a permanent transfer in the summer.
Cathal Heffernan pictured with PE teacher Kevin Ronayne and Sean Fahy who both coached Cathal in soccer at Douglas Community School.

Andrew Horgan

CORK CITY Football Club have finally confirmed that Cathal Heffernan has joined AC Milan on loan until July, with the Italian side having the option to make the move permanent.

If Milan decides against making the deal permanent, the talented 16-year-old defender, who turns 17 in May, will return to Cork and again link up with the City squad.

But while it would be the preference of Cathal, who is the son of Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan, to remain with the Serie A club long-term, it could also be in the Rebel Army’s interests having fought for and succeeded in getting lucrative sell on clauses as part of the deal.

Heffernan joined City from Ringmahon Rangers and he made his senior debut on the final day of the 2021 season in the 3-0 win against Galway United at Turner’s Cross, becoming the club’s youngest ever player in the process.

Speaking about the news, the Head of Academy Liam Kearney was keen to wish the youngster the best of luck with his dream move.

“This is a great opportunity for Cathal, and we wish him well,” said Kearney.

“Having played his schoolboy football at Ringmahon, he then joined us and has continued to progress.

“He’s a very good player and a great young lad, and we wish him the best for the future.” Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have confirmed their intention to bid to host Euro 2028.

Following an extensive feasibility study, which included an analysis of the economic impact and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments, the five associations have decided to focus on an official bid to host the Euros rather than the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

But the final details of the bid have yet to be decided as it remains unclear whether or not the tournament will consist of 24 or 32 teams.

The more teams involved would mean that more cities and stadiums would be included in the proposal which could open the door for Cork to host some matches.

The FAI’s CEO Jonathan Hill said there have been discussions with the GAA in relation to the potential use of Croke Park for the tournament although it is too early to say whether Páirc Uí Chaoimh may also be needed.

"We talk to them (the GAA) anyway on a regular basis and that was part of the initial discussion and as I say we wait to see what the parameters will be from UEFA in relation to the number of stadia and the number of matches,” said Hill on Monday morning.

