Rathpeacon ladies football club is takings its first steps

RATHPEACON are joining a growing number of GAA clubs in announcing the formation of underage ladies football teams.

Rathpeacon are currently in the process of ratifying a new LGFA club with the Cork board. Any project such as this needs two ingredients to get off the ground, sufficient interest and playing numbers. Thankfully, Rathpeacon have both.

Due to the rising playing numbers, club chairman Eamonn Hawe along with his fellow committee members decided that it was time to add underage ladies football teams to Rathpeacon GAA’s roster.

“Our underage numbers have grown enormously and with the support of our friends in Blarney GAA and Blarney camogie, we will field teams at U8, U10 and U12 for the coming year,” Rathpeacon’s Eamonn Hawe commented.

“This is a big undertaking but with the continued support of our members and supporters, we will be successful in this venture and continue to grow. We will be starting off with those three young age groups, initially, but there is an appetite for even more teams next year,” club PRO and Westmeath native Cian Dalton added.

“Obviously, we will have to see how the first year goes. We are confident there is enough interest that we will quickly grow the number of girls playing football with the club over the next few years. There is no ladies football in Blarney so we have a few players from there along with a lot of girls from the other local areas that wouldn’t have played before.”

Some of the Rathpeacon U8, U10 and U12 players at training at the start of the new LGFA season.

Formed in 1943, a Rathpeacon club located just north of the city has traditionally fielded men’s teams. Underage playing numbers have grown steadily in recent years. That is down to the club’s Monday night training sessions involving both schoolboys and schoolgirls at Kilcully pitch under the tutelage of club member Brendan Hallissey.

“Monday night football as we call it has become hugely popular thanks to Brendan Hallisey,” Dalton added.

“The boys and girls have picked up the skills by attending on Monday nights. That has led to an appetite to start putting girls teams together.

At the moment, there would be around 96 children attending Brendan’s training sessions. That number is over three times what we would have started out with.

“Right now, have between 15 and 20 schoolgirls in each of our U8, U10 and U12 age grades so that’s why the club is confident we can start fielding teams in each of those particular groups. The kids are enjoying themselves on the Monday nights and there is great support from the parents as well which is hugely important.”

FIRST STEPS

Subject to ratification from the Cork LGFA county board, it won’t be long before Rathpeacon begin playing underage blitzes at U8 and U10 as well competitively at U12.

“The committee has been brilliant in helping get the new ladies football teams off the ground thanks to the great community spirit that exists in both Rathpeacon and Blarney,” Dalton commented.

“We are determined to see this through. There has been a real push to make Rathpeacon GAA/LGFA a central part of the community over the last few years. Getting the Monday night football going has brought a lot of people together. It is great to see because fielding three underage ladies football teams represents a big moment in Rathpeacon GAA club’s history.

“We are joined at underage level with Blarney GAA and they have been a fantastic support to us in helping set up a new LGFA section of our club.

A lot of the girls from our local area play camogie with Blarney. It is great that the two club’s relationship is so healthy.”

Chairwoman of Blarney ladies club, Anne Coleman, added her praise to Rathpeacon’s initiative by saying: “Blarney Camogie would like to thank Rathpeacon for taking the initiative in founding a ladies football club. This new venture will be of huge benefit to girls in the whole parish and allow them to play both football and camogie.

"We look forward to working together on this fantastic venture over the coming years.”

It is refreshing to see another GAA club like Rathpeacon, in conjunction with Blarney, begin the process of building a new LGFA setup. Ladies football’s popularity continues to soar inside and outside the county bounds as my recent Echo article on a new St Catherine’s LGFA venture underlines. Let’s hope the parishes of Rathpeacon and Blarney’s fledgling footballers have something to celebrate in the not too distant future.