Friday night lights in the Village: Ballincollig ladies football club booming

FRIDAY night lights and the crisp air is alive with the sound of footballs being kicked, coaches shouting encouragement and players enjoying themselves.

Under the guidance of Ballincollig Ladies Football Club, the impressive new astro-turf pitch is packed with women from various backgrounds, some of whom are picking up an O'Neills for the first time.

The ladies football initiative Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others has exploded in popularity in recent years and was trend-setting, with social GAA in hurling and football also on the rise and basketball rolling out similar programmes. Previously, tag rugby and five-a-side soccer were the only less competitive outlets for anyone keen to stay fit outside of traditional leagues and cups.

Sarah Westwood, training in Ballincollig. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Offering fun, football and friendship in an ideal setting, over 75 players have attended each session to date in Ballincollig. January used to be the preserve of teams slogging through preseason but with improved facilities across all sports, that's no longer the case.

At the official launch, Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher, a native of Ballincollig, club sponsors Cormac and Ciarán Quish of Quish’s SuperValu, and Ballincollig chairman Dave Walsh were in attendance.

Coaches and mentors, Kevin Cooper, Carmel Buttimer, Maria Ní Carthaigh, Pat Golden, Aileen O'Flynn, Sharon Buckley, Denis Murphy and John Oldham, with Cormac and Ciaran Quish, sponsors, Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher, Ballincollig chairman Dave Walsh. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Ballincollig LGFA chair Aileen O'Flynn said there has been a huge response to the programme, which is targeted at women over 25, regardless of their previous experience with GAA.

While Ballincollig is now a booming town, the slogan 'Up the Village' is their way of tying into the club and the area's rural roots. It certainly applies here.

"Those attending are of all ages, some have played previously, others had never picked up a football before but all are having great fun, getting fit and making new friends during their weekly sessions.

Laragh Stevens, Aine Murphy, Ingrid O'Shea and Ciara Barr, at the launch night. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"Our club has exploded in numbers over the past few years with great enthusiasm from parents and players. It is great to see mums making friends on the sidelines and that led us to thinking about setting up an initiative to promote the game amongst the females in the club.

"The natural next step was to use the LGFA's great programme Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others because it allows women can come to a weekly session, learn the skills of football, and keep fit all in a non-competitive, safe and fun environment."

Ballincollig LGFA was founded 21 years ago, on Valentine's Day, with a single adult team, and members of the original junior team have signed up.

"Some of them are mothers themselves now, so it's an ideal way for them to get back playing. The founding coach of the club back in 2001 John Fitzgerald is one of our coaches!"

Ballincollig Gaelic 4 Mothers committee members with Lord Maoyr Cllr Colm Kelleher. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

With old friendships being rekindled as well as new ones made, the club is confident it will become a staple of their schedule from here on.

"Ballincollig has witnessed a massive population growth, with many of these young girls now playing in our club.

We thought that this would be a wonderful way to create a sense of community and belonging for old and new residents in Ballincollig, so we extended our invitation to all women from 25 up, with no football experience necessary.

"We've a great relationship with Ballincollig GAA, and this will be cemented even more with mothers, sisters, aunts and friends of juvenile boys and girls now playing themselves on the GAA pitches."

She believes that will only benefit the club across the board.

"There has been an unbelievable response to the initiative for a variety of reasons. Some have always wanted to play, but never took the plunge before and felt they would never get the opportunity; others want to learn the skills that their daughters are learning, so they can practice with them at home.

Muireann O'Connor, Eileen Bermingham, Maeve O'Keeffe, Aileen O'Flynn, Ballincollig Gaelic 4 Mothers, Cormac and Ciaran Quish, club sponsors, Dave Walsh, Ballincollig GAA club, Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher, Shonagh Hayes, Sarah Westwood and Sharon Buckley, Ballincollig LGFA. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"Many are new to the community and would like to make friends; others are using the hour to do a fun activity with friends and sisters.

"Sport is a terrific way to build confidence and with this non-competitive programme you can learn this great sport, keep fit all while having great fun."

Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Aileen on 0876206024.