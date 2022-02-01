St Catherine's ready to roll out ladies football from U6 up

ST Catherine’s are eager to get a new ladies football club off the ground

A recent club social media post headlined by 'Ladies Football is coming to St Catherine’s' piqued this reporter’s interest.

“We need coaches. ladies football has a place for everyone. We need administrators. We need players,” appeared against a backdrop of the traditional St Catherine’s club colours.

The statement went on to say: “Let’s give the girls an opportunity to play one of the fastest-growing female sports in the world. There are over 1,500 ladies football clubs on this island, let’s make St Catherine’s the next.”

Located in Ballynoe, East Cork, St Catherine’s GAA club is synonymous with hurling, camogie and Gaelic football. The Imokilly divisional side already competes at senior level in camogie, lower intermediate in hurling and junior in football.

Now, ladies football’s increased profile means the dream of creating St Catherine’s LGFA underage and adult teams could become a reality. Recent population increase has seen demand for ladies football rise within local GAA clubs and they no different.

Dave O’Connor is one of the many locals hoping to help lay the foundation for future generations of Catherine’s female footballers to make their mark in local and national LGFA circles.

“We would have seen a big increase in population around the areas St Catherine’s GAA club draw its players from,” O’Connor told The Echo.

“Why are we trying to get a ladies football club off the ground? Well, there wouldn’t have been a history of ladies football in the area but we have a huge amount of girls from within the parish already playing football for other clubs.

“Nobody has been willing to take it on until now. We are lucky to have enough people within St Catherine’s interested in getting things off the ground. Ladies football media coverage has increased a lot over the last few years and that’s a big factor too, to be honest. The LGFA’s profile is much bigger than it was and, as a result, a lot of girls want to play football.”

O’Connor’s point is a valid one. More and more areas of the county, where no ladies football club previously existed, are beginning to form LGFA adult and underage teams.

That process takes time and needs to be built from the ground up, something Dave O’Connor and his fellow St. Catherine’s mentors are fully aware of.

“We will form a new committee in due course as we are awaiting club ratification following the next Cork LGFA county board meeting which takes place at the end of the month,” O’Connor added.

We got a positive reaction to our social media posts looking for people to get involved. Player-wise there has been a lot of interest.

"We have had people contacting us about nursery-level to Gaelic for mothers. There are also a lot of girls from the parish already playing for other clubs but we hope to get a few of them back as well, if we can at all.“

In terms of first steps, Catherine’s are approaching the formation of a new LGFA club in the correct manner by focussing on youth.

“It will be all about underage development starting off,” Dave O’Connor admitted. “Our GAA club already runs a nursey programme where young girls are introduced to the fundamentals of football and camogie. That would be from U6 upwards.

“It is hard to say at the moment but I would be hoping to get a St Catherine’s U10 LGFA team up and running later on this year. There would be a big number in that particular age group living in and around the parish. There is already huge interest there.

“After that, we will just have to see what the numbers are like at the other age grades. There is a lot of interest in other age groups but it is just to see if we will have enough numbers to get things started.

“We need as much support and help as we can get. There is already great support of all sports clubs within the parish whether GAA or athletics. Like any new club, we just need to get a few people involved.

“There will be coaches, mentors and admin roles to be filled but it will be worthwhile to give all the young girls in the parish a chance to play ladies football for St Catherine’s. Sponsorship will be vital too, be it for a bag of footballs, jerseys or whatever is needed.”