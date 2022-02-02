Eight-try Christians storm into Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final

CBC 53

Crescent CC 5

CHRISTIANS carried their exciting qualifying form into the knock-out phase of the Pinergy Munster Schools Junior Cup with an eight-try try victory over Covid-hit Crescent College Comprehensive at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

They stormed into the last four with an awesome display of power up front and some thrilling running behind, but it was out-half Charlie P O'Shea who lit up proceedings.

He had 21 points to his name before limping off just before half-time, by which stage O'Shea had inflicted enough carnage on the Limerick side.

Wing Daire O'Callaghan also caught the eye with a magnificent hat-trick of tries, scorching past defenders with turbo-charged speed.

Christians had their semi-final place secured as early as the 15th minute, when they led by 22-0 with O'Shea's imprints all over the action.

After kicking them in front with a third minute penalty, the out-half then went to claim the opening pair of tries.

O'Shea reacted quickest to a Crescent line-out overthrow to win the loose ball before sprinting from the 10m line and converting for good measure, 10-0.

Four minutes later, he was touching down again, Ian Morton setting the move in motion with a superb one-handed take behind his back. O'Shea's convert struck a post.

The third try arrived on the quarter-hour, number eight Conor Galvin breaking from the back of a close-range scrum to power over, O'Shea adding the extras for 22-0.

Conor Galvin, CBC touching down for his try despite the attention of Fionn Rowsome and Dan Le Gear, Crescent College Comprehensive during their Munster Schools Junior cup match at Musgrave Park, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Centres Leo O'Leary and Alex O'Connell then combined for the next two tries, both scored by O'Connell and both converted, 36-0 after 28 minutes.

And there was still time for the Cork side to surge even further ahead with a fine individual try from O'Callaghan, who showed an impressive burst of speed.

At this stage O'Shea had departed the scene with O'Callaghan taking over the kicking duties and his successful effort left it 43-0 at the interval.

The pattern continued within five minutes of the resumption as O'Callaghan burst down the left wing once again to score the seventh try in the Sundays Well corner, 48-0.

O'Callaghan completed his hat-trick and Christians' eighth try after 44 minutes before Charlie Fenton scored a late consolation try for Crescent.

The game was refereed by Canadian Julianne Zussmann who will also be in charge of the Ireland-Wales U20 Six Nations game at the same venue on Friday night.

Scorers for CBC: Tries: D O'Callaghan (3), CP O'Shea (2), A O'Connell (2), C Galvin.

Pen: CP O'Shea.

Cons: CP O'Shea (4), O'Callaghan.

Scorer for CCC: Try: C Fenton.

TEAMS: CBC: C Kilbride; D O'Callaghan, A O'Connell, L O'Leary, B McCarthy; CP O'Shea; C Barrett; R O'Callaghan, D Prenter, R McElhinney; Z O'Callaghan, I Morton; C Walsh, C Galvin, C Hughes.

Subs: M Shalloe, P O'Rourke, C Wallace, R Coughlan, R Cogan, J McCarthy, B Mayer, A Murray, S Glackin, C Corkery.

CRESCENT CC: E Cusack; D Long, E Collins, S Morrissey, T Dervan; F Rowsome, R O'Connor; A Reddan, A McNamara, M Keane; A Obasa, C Fenton; W Collins, D Le Gear, N Ryan.

Subs: N O'Riordan, B Buckley, L Gorman, W Barrett-Quaid, N Efe, P Gardiner, B Dolphin.

Referee: J Zussman (Canada).