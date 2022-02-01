Cathal Heffernan is over the moon with the opportunity to join AC Milan

THE past week has been a whirlwind for one of Cork’s most sought after talents, Cathal Heffernan as he confirmed his move to Italy to play with European giants, AC Milan.

The loan move with the option to buy next summer was announced proudly by the sixteen year-old on social media last Monday evening, before his conversation with The Echo.

“Honestly, I’m just over the moon," Heffernan said.

“I know that it’s the right timing for me and I’m just so happy that everything has fallen into place.”

The Cork City FC Academy graduate has toured mainland Europe on a series of trials, previously hinting at a potential move to Bayer Leverkusen among other elite-level sides.

He’ll be moving into shared accommodation in Italy with his teammates in a loan move which has come as a pleasant surprise to himself and his family.

“Honestly, I was just hoping to continue impressing with Cork City and to keep on improving and enjoying my football.

“Then, when the international games come up, you’ve got the chance to be in the ‘shop window’ and play in front of a lot more people.

“So, when the chance came up to play with AC Milan, I obviously couldn’t say no!”

Under 17 International Friendly, Turner's Cross, Cork 7/9/2021

While his upcoming move is an exciting one, Heffernan endured an emotional day midweek as he said farewell to his classmates and teachers in Douglas Community School.

“I was lucky as my coaches at the school put together a big presentation for me.

“The lads at the school were all wishing me well, too.”

Heffernan leaves behind him an impressive set of athletic accolades at DCS, heavily involved in winning a Gaelic Football U16 County Championship along with a Munster Senior Cup and an All-Ireland Senior Cup in 2020.

Focus has now firmly shifted to the task ahead with Heffernan eager to get going.

“”I just can’t wait to get into an environment where I’m going to keep improving as that’s all I want to do at the moment.”

International duties won’t be ceasing any time soon for Ireland’s U17 captain, with European Qualifiers taking place in Portugal next month.

The ex-Ringmahon defender will look to lead his nation out for games against Finland, Bulgaria and the hosts, Portugal in the elite-phase of qualification.

As a young player moving forward, it is clear that Milan’s newest starlet has his priorities in place, grateful for the opportunities he’s gotten and for the people around him.

“There are so many people that I’d like to thank, in particular my family.

“They’ve been there for me through all of the ups and downs and I just can’t thank them enough.”

Heffernan, who is represented by former Manchester City midfielder Stephen Ireland, is set to get started in Milan by the end of the week, with the hope of commencing training by Thursday.