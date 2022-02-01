Cork ladies football star Erika O'Shea would like to play in women's AFL 

Cork ladies football star, Erika O'Shea said she would love to play in the women's Australian Football League someday, but for now, she is concentrating on her studies at the University of Limerick and her Cork career.

She said that she had a conversation around the matter but hasn't received any offers to date and she is fully committed to Cork as they bid to win back the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time since 2016.

She will also be a vital member of the UL team as they bid to retain the O'Connor Cup, which is being played for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic.

She was speaking as the Ladies Gaelic Football Association announced that Yoplait Ireland is the new and exclusive sponsor of the Higher Education Committee (HEC) third-level championships.

As part of this sponsorship deal, Yoplait Ireland are also confirmed as ‘Official Yogurt of the LGFA’.

Yoplait Ireland will now sponsor the flagship third-level Colleges competition, the O’Connor Cup, which will now be known as the Yoplait O’Connor Cup.

Yoplait Ireland will also assume title rights of the HEC’s Giles, Lynch, Moynihan, Donaghy, Lagan, and HEC Cups.

This news is a major boost to third-level Ladies Gaelic Football, as Dublin City University prepares to host the concluding stages of the various Championships in March.

It has also been confirmed that the Yoplait Donaghy, Lagan, and HEC Cup Finals will be played on Tuesday, March 8, to coincide with International Women’s Day.

“Definitely in the long run I would like to play the AFL if I get the chance, but I would love to continue playing inter-county first and try to win the All-Ireland with Cork.

“I look at Cora Staunton and other talented players going over and I would love to give it a go. I think it would be cool and would like to try it in a few years.

“I haven't been offered an opportunity yet, but I did speak to someone about it, but I feel like it will be something I will look into in a few years,” said Erika.

She was full of praise for both managers and said she will always be thankful to Ephie for the call-up.

“I thought Ephie was great and he gave me my break, I couldn't speak highly enough of him. I will always be grateful for everything he has done for me. His training was tough and Shane Ronayne is the same.

“He is a very experienced manager and a very talented coach and I couldn't speak highly enough of him either.

“I am looking forward to the new experience as we head into the league campaign. There is no easy game there (Cork are away to Meath, then Dublin before a home tie with Waterford) and it keeps us on our toes which is very good.

“But Shane is focused on the All-Ireland series and we are taking the league as a chance to bring players in and hopefully that will work out for us come the championship,” concluded Erika.