Brave 'Barr's die with their boots on in thrilling All-Ireland club semi-final

THE great journey came to an end at O'Moore Park on Saturday, when St Finbarr's pushed hot favourites Kilcoo all the way in a thrilling All-Ireland club semi-final.

The Ulster champions eventually wore down the 'Barr's brave resistance in extra-time as the Cork champions finished with 13 men after the dismissals of Jamie Burns and Michael Shields near the end.

Goals at the start and the end of the first-half decorated a captivating opening period during which the 'Barr's had three players yellow-carded, Eoghan McGreevey, Colin Lyons and Denis O'Brien, with Kilcoo avoiding any censure.

A second minute point from the outside of Cillian Myers-Murray's right boot raised the thunderous cheers from the huge 'Barr's following, but Kilcoo were soon in raptures themselves.

After Ryan Johnston levelled with a well-taken point, the re-start from John Kerins went straight to an opponent and in the flick of any eye Johnson cracked home a superb goal with a rasping drive.

The Ulster champions, though, went 19 minutes without adding to their tally as the 'Barr's pressure on the ball carrier began to pay dividends.

McGreevey added his side's second point via a 'mark' after six minutes before Sherlock kicked the first of three opening period frees for 1-1 to 0-3 after 17 minutes.

Corner-back Aaron Branagan eventually broke Kilcoo's duck only for Sherlock to cancel it out though a Paul Devlin free restored Kilcoo's two-point advantage with five minutes' regulation time remaining.

But, the 'Barr's finished the half with a flourish, Sherlock cutting the deficit once again after a free was brought closer to the target for dissent.

Kilcoo centre-back Daryl Branagan came under severe pressure from the short kick-out, though, and the 'Barr's profitted with a goal.

O'Brien and Sherlock sensed the opportunity to send McGreevey clear and he duly made no mistake, ending on the deck for his troubles after shipping a sly poke on his way out.

It was a massive boost for the Cork champions, 1-5 to 1-3 in front though with their opponents had use of the wind on the change of ends.

The second-half was pulsating, the sides level five times and six overall before it exploded in the four minutes added on for stoppages.

After Sherlock guided a brilliant free from the left to make it 1-10 apiece two minutes into injury-time, Kildare referee Brendan Cawley incensed the 'Barr's for deeming an Alan O'Connor challenge on Devlin a foul, a harsh call in the extreme, but there was further drama.

Off camera Kilcoo substitute Aidan Branagan levelled Adam Lyne and was duly shown a red card and Cawley threw up the ball cancelling out Devlin's opportunity for glory.

Seconds later the referee called a halt to proceedings and the expectant crowd awaited extra-time with Kilcoo restored to 15 players for the additional 20 minutes.

The Ulster champions summoned all their experience and craft to take a grip as they outscored the 'Barr's 0-5 to 0-2, hitting the target with four from play after keeper Niall Kane kicked his second free.

Sherlock kept his side in touch with a couple of frees, but they still trailed by 1-15 to 1-12 at the break.

Colm Barrett cut it two after 76 minutes but late points clinched Kilcoo's victory.

Scorers for St Finbarr's: S Sherlock 0-10f, E McGreevey 1-1, 1'mark', C Myers-Murray, C Barrett 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilcoo: P Devlin 0-5, 2f, R Johnston 1-1, N Kane 0-3, 2f, 1'45, C Docherty and D Branagan 0-2 each, A Branagan, M Rooney, E Branagan, S Johnston, A Morgan 0-1 each.

ST FINBARR'S: J Kerins; S Ryan, J Burns, C Scully; C Lyons, B Hennessy, A O'Connor; I Maguire, captain, E Comyns; D O'Brien, S Sherlock, B Hayes; C Myers-Murray, E McGreevey, C McCrickard.

Subs: C Barrett for O'Brien and E Dennehy for Myers-Murray 40, M Shields for McGreevey 49, A Lyne for McCrickard 57, L Hannigan for Comyns 6o+1, B O'Connell for Scully and C Walsh for Hayes, 69, McGreevey for O'Connor 75.

KILCOO: N Kane; N Branagan, R McEvoy, A Brangan; M Rooney, D Branagan, E Branagan; D Ward, Aaron Morgan; C Docherty, J Johnston, S Johnston; C Laverty, joint-captain, R Johnston, P Devlin.

Subs: Anthony Morgan for Laverty 43, A Branagan vice-captain for Aaron Morgan 56, J Clarke on in extra-time, Laverty for R Johnston 69, MacDarragh Hynes for E Branagan 70, T Fettes for Rooney 71.

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).