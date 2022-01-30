Roscommon v Cork: Rebels' poor record a cause for concern

RECENT results don’t augur well for Cork’s prospects of a winning start to the league against Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday at 2pm.

The past three meetings between the counties have all ended in victories for the Connacht side, two of which came on Leeside.

The games ranged from two seven-goal thrillers in a dead-rubber Super 8s tie and the league with the other yielding just one goal.

Conor Cox is a big threat to Cork's ambitions of making a winning start to the league against Roscommon on Sunday. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

2019

Back in August, 2019, the most recent encounter between the rivals at Páirc Uí Rinn was an extraordinary affair which the Rossies won by 4-9 to 3-9.

Neither side could qualify for the knock-out phase of the All-Ireland, but a so-called meaningless game produced seven goals, 13 yellow cards and three blacks as Roscommon claimed their first win in six efforts in the Super 8s.

Pairc Ui Rinn was blasted with torrential rain throughout and this impacted on the quality on view, but the sizeable Roscommon contingent in the 2,356 attendance hardly mattered as they savoured a rare victory.

Luke Connolly, Mark Collins and James Loughrey claimed Cork’s goals.

Scorers for Cork: L Connolly 1-3 (0-3 f), M Collins 1-2 (0-2 f), J Loughrey 1-0, R Deane, K O’Driscoll, J O’Rourke, S Sherlock 0-1 each.

Roscommon: B Stack 2-0, C Cox 0-5 f, S Killoran and E Smith 1-1 each, A Glennon 0-1 f, D Smith 0-1.

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); J Loughrey (Mallow), T Clancy (Clonakilty), K Flahive (Douglas); S White (Clonakilty), S Cronin (Nemo Rangers), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s, c), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), R Deane (Bantry Blues), K O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers), M Collins (Castlehaven), L Connolly (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for Kerrigan, black card, and M Hurley (Castlehaven) for McSweeney, both half-time, B Hurley (Castlehaven) for Collins 57, C Kiely (Ballincollig) for Cronin 59, R O’Toole (Éire Óg) for Clancy 62, S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for Connolly 69.

2018

In March 2018, Cork travelled to the Hyde for the final game in Division 2 with Roscommon standing on the verge of promotion, which they duly clinched in a 0-17 to 1-11 triumph.

Ciaran Lennon gave a brilliant display for Roscommon under the management of Kevin McStay.

Cork’s Peter Kelleher grabbed the only goal of the game to leave the sides level at 1-7 to 0-10 at half-time and the pair couldn’t be separated either after exchanging a couple of points on the resumption.

Cork even had the audacity to edge in front with a Collins point, but that was as good as it got for the visitors because Roscommon finished strongly with Diarmuid Murtagh also prominent.

CORK: R Price (O’Donovan Rossa); K Crowley (Millstreet), J O’Sullivan (Bishopstown), K Flahive (Douglas); M Taylor (Mallow), S Wilson (Douglas), T Clancy (Fermoy); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); R O’Toole (Éire Óg), M Collins (Castlehaven), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers); C O’Neill (Ballyclough), P Kelleher (Kilmichael), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: M Hurley (Castlehaven) for Sherlock 48, D Quinn (St Finbarr’s) for Clancy 51, P Clancy (Fermoy) for Taylor 58, D O’Connor (Ballydesmond) for Kelleher 59, C Vaughan (Iveleary) for Maguire 61, D O’Callaghan (Clyda Rovers) for O’Toole 64.

2016

Six years ago the counties were also involved in another quite bizarre game at Páirc Uí Rinn, when Roscommon compiled a barely credible tally of 4-25 to Cork’s 3-10.

Colm O'Driscoll's progress is halted by Conor Daly as Roscommon captain Ciaráin Murtagh awaits developments in the 2016 league clash. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Passionate Cork football fans were left bewildered by the shocking 18-point drubbing in the most astonishing Division 1 game even witnessed on home soil.

The only bright note was a couple of Kelleher goals, but the stats were gob-smacking, Roscommon posting 3-14 from play and supplying 12 different scorers.

CORK: K O’Halloran (Bishopstown); C O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs), E Cadogan (Douglas), J Loughrey (Mallow); T Clancy (Fermoy), M Shields (St Finbarr’s), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), A O’Sullivan (Castletownbere); M Collins (Castlehaven), P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers, c), L Connolly (do); D Goulding (Éire Óg), P Kelleher (Kilmichael), B Hurley (Castlehaven).

Subs: K Crowley (Millstreet) for Shields and S Kiely (Ballincollig) for O’Sullivan half-time, J O’Sullivan (Bishopstown) for Loughrey and R Deane (Bantry Blues) for Collins 45, C O’Neill (Ballyclough) for Goulding 49, D MacEoin (Ilen Rovers) for Hurley 65.