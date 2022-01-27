Cathal Heffernan could be set for a move to the Bundesliga

CORK City defender Cathal Heffernan is being linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen.

This follows a social media post by the player’s management team, Sire 7, which showed the defender wearing the German club’s kit with the caption ‘soon’.

The teenager, who is the son of former world champion race walker Rob Heffernan, is highly sought after with teams from England and across the continent looking for his signature.

Last March, he travelled to Italy to train with some of the country’s top clubs including Juventus, Roma, Atalanta and AC Milan.

2021 was a breakthrough year for Heffernan, who played for Cork City’s academy and the Republic of Ireland U17s.

That June he was given a professional contract at Cork City by manager Colin Healy.

Last autumn he was part of the squad that finished top of its European Championship qualification series. He also lifted the EA Sports U17 Mark Farren Cup at Turner’s Cross last November following City’s 2-1 victory over Galway United.

Heffernan also became City's youngest ever senior player last October when he came on as a substitute against Galway United on the final day of the First Division season.

Should the defender move to Germany to play for Bayer Leverkusen, he will be part of a growing trend of young Irish footballers going to the continent. There are a number of examples of this in recent years, such as Kevin Zefi who plays for Inter Milan and James Abankwah who joined Udinese from St Patrick’s Athletic this week.

This is largely a consequence of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, as overseas recruitment rules had changed. The new rules mean that Irish boys aged 17 or below can no longer sign for English clubs. They must wait until they are 18 to sign a deal with a club in the United Kingdom.

This is a different pathway from the tradition of Irish players joining English academies from Irish clubs and then working their way towards senior football. The new system means that the experiences of Adam Idah and Caoimhin Kelleher – who joined Premier League teams from clubs in the Cork Youth Leagues – will be scarce in a few years’ time.

There are some ways for loopholes, which The Athletic explained in a recent feature though they have yet to be fully tested. An example of this would be Irish players who have a parent from the United Kingdom.