CBC prove too strong for Bandon Grammar to move on to the semi-final of the senior schools cup

Christian Brothers Cork 37

Bandon Grammar School 25

CBC are through to the semi-finals of the Schools U19 Pinergy Munster Senior Cup as they deservedly defeated Bandon Grammar School 37-25 in an enthralling contest at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The sides would score four tries apiece but the superb kicking of Daire Burke - he claimed 17 of his school’s total - proved to be the difference as Christians progress to the last four while Bandon now heads to the quarter-finals.

Both sides would have fancied their chances of going all the way in this competition having impressed in the group stages before Christmas.

Bandon claimed four wins in their four games to finish top of the schools under 19 Munster Senior Cup Group B while Christians, on the other hand, came in second in Group A with three victories and a loss.

CBC coach Tommy Crowe at their Munster schools senior cup match at Musgrave Park, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Grammar started this game brightly and it took them just seven minutes to grab the opening try of the game thanks to Peter O’Sullivan.

They could have opened their account for the afternoon even earlier but Jeff Williams sent an early penalty kick just wide of the post.

The number 10 would quickly make amends for that miss by adding a conversion from a difficult position after O’Sullivan had powered his way across the end line.

Williams would split the uprights with his next penalty from long-range just before the quarter of an hour mark but that was sandwiched between two excellent tires from C.B.C, who provided the perfect response to falling behind early on.

A superb long pass from Matthew O’Callaghan allowed Shane Maloney to touch down in the corner after 10 minutes and by the 20th minute Thomas Land was doing likewise with Daire Burke expertly firing over the extras on both occasions, 14-10.

But back came Bandon and a sensational kick by Williams found the run of Barry Spearman-Walsh, allowing him to apply the easy finish shortly before Dylan O’Driscoll edged his side back into the lead with a try of his own to make the scoreboard read 20-14 as Williams failed to add the conversions from tough angles.

Ben Kingston, Bandon Grammar School is tackled by his opposite number Kamis Novak of CBC in the Munster schools senior cup match at Musgrave Park, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Grammar would remain in front at the half-time break but their advantage would be reduced to just three points as Daire Burke drilled his penalty over the crossbar in injury time, 20-17.

Christians took that momentum into the second period and just three minutes after the restart they again snatched the lead with Matthew O’Callaghan going down in the corner after good work in the build-up by Shane Maloney.

They remained the dominant side and they were again rewarded for their approach with 47 minutes on the clock when Kamil Novak charged home with Burke tallying his fourth conversion, 31-20.

Bandon, to their credit, refused to let their heads drop and they gave themselves hope heading into the final ten minutes when Fionn O’Neill collected a clever pass from Jeff Williams before going down behind the goal-line.

Williams had no luck with the positioning of his conversions and he couldn’t add an extra two points to move his team to within four of Bandon in the closing stages.

It mattered little though as the excellent Burke would send over two further penalties - either side of Bandon’s Spearman-Walsh being sent to the sin bin - to send Christian Brother Cork into the semi-finals and their opponents into the quarters.

Barry Spearman-Walsh, Bandon Grammar School touching down for his try aginst CBC in the Munster schools senior cup match at Musgrave Park, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Christian Brothers Cork:

Tries: Kamil Novak, Thomas Land, Shane Maloney, and Matthew O’Callaghan.

Cons: Daire Burke (4).

Pens: Daire Burke (3).

Scorers for Bandon Grammar School:

Tries: Fionn O’Neill, Dylan O’Driscoll, Peter O’Sullivan, and Barry Spearman-Walsh.

Cons: Jeff Williams.

Pens: Jeff Williams.

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS CORK: Sam Loftus, George Rasmussen, Harry Foster, David Novak, Kamil Novak, Thomas Land, Adam Wrona, John Coleman, Jack Casey, Daire Burke, Shane Maloney, Evan Cahill Murphy, Matthew O’Callaghan, Billy O’Riordan, Benjamin Lynch.

Replacements: Stephen O'Shaughnessy, Alexander O’Leary, Adam Logan, Conor Kidney, Gavin Hyde, Odhran Prenter, Sean Crowe, Finn Whooley, Victor Ugwah, Andrew Egar.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Fionn O’Neill, Daniel McGarvey, Mitchell Connolly, Seán Coughlan, Ben Kingston, Conor Miskella, Jay van der Westhuizen, Adam Murphy, Dylan O’Driscoll, Jeff Williams, Conor Ryan, Liam McCarthy, Peter O’Sullivan, Barry Spearman-Walsh, Paddy Gaffney.

Replacements: Jack O’Regan, Karl O’Regan, Shadrach Nnamani, John O’Brien, Liam Prior, Rory O’Callaghan, Peter Symington, Ben O’Connor, Louis McVitty, Daniel Lynch.

Referee: David O’Riordan (MAR).