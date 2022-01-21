Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 11:55

Paudie Kissane's new academy focuses on the need for speed in young players

All-Star defender has made the switch into coaching and is running a programme in Clonakilty for young teens
Paudie Kissane's new academy focuses on the need for speed in young players

Paudie Kissane is passing on his expertise as a speed coach to young players. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE

Eamonn Murphy

ALL-IRELAND winning Cork defender Paudie Kissane has enjoyed a hugely successful career in coaching in recent years, as well as maintaining his consistency on the field with Clyda Rovers, and is now holding a 'speed academy' for young players.

In tandem with his inter-county experience with the likes of Limerick, Tipp, Clare and Cork, he played a key role in Éire Óg Premier Intermediate and Senior A victories in recent years, where high-tempo, dynamic football was their trademark.

Read More

Éire Óg manager praises role of Paudie Kissane in their victory over Mallow

His six-week programme for male and female players playing U13 to U15, born in 2007, '08 and '09, is taking place on the astro-turf at Clonakilty GAA Club on Sunday mornings 10-11am from January 23. You can book a place here.

While Gaelic football was Kissane's speciality, the speed academy is open to teens from any sporting background.

As Kissane explains: "Speed can be the game-changer in any sport and with the right practice it can be improved."

QUICK OFF THE MARK

Blistering pace was certainly the All-Star wing-back's trademark with the Rebels, whether that was marauding up to kick scores or marking some of the fastest forwards from over the border, including Kerry dynamo Darran O'Sullivan.

The 41-year-old offers tailored packages to players of all ages and coaching mentorship as well, using the 'jigsaw approach'.

The way I like to view team performance is that irrespective of what team or competition it is, every season is like a new jigsaw. 

"The pieces are the players, backroom team, the physical preparation, the systems, the tactics, and the environment they operate in. How we piece that jigsaw together is heavily influenced by our biases, experiences, or perspective."

Paudie Kissane on club duty last season. Picture: Denis Boyle
Paudie Kissane on club duty last season. Picture: Denis Boyle

Kissane is highly qualified, with an honours degree in Sports Science from Brunel University, London and a Masters in Strength and Conditioning from St Mary’s University, London, to complement his experience on the pitch and on the sideline.

Read More

John Meyler's Cork U15 role could point to minor involvement in 2024

More in this section

Cork finalise underage hurling and football managers from U14 to U16 Cork finalise underage hurling and football managers from U14 to U16
Cork City v Wexford - SSE Airtricity League First Division Dale Holland joins the list of Cork City former players who have joined Cobh Ramblers for 2022
Cork GAA clubs to vote on revamp of intermediate and junior hurling and football grades Cork GAA clubs to vote on revamp of intermediate and junior hurling and football grades
cork gaa
<p>Liverpool's Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kellehergets a fingertip to the ball as it hits the crossbar from Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette. Picture: IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Caoimhín Kelleher helps Liverpool past Arsenal into cup final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more