Paudie Kissane's new academy focuses on the need for speed in young players

ALL-IRELAND winning Cork defender Paudie Kissane has enjoyed a hugely successful career in coaching in recent years, as well as maintaining his consistency on the field with Clyda Rovers, and is now holding a 'speed academy' for young players.

In tandem with his inter-county experience with the likes of Limerick, Tipp, Clare and Cork, he played a key role in Éire Óg Premier Intermediate and Senior A victories in recent years, where high-tempo, dynamic football was their trademark.

His six-week programme for male and female players playing U13 to U15, born in 2007, '08 and '09, is taking place on the astro-turf at Clonakilty GAA Club on Sunday mornings 10-11am from January 23. You can book a place here.

While Gaelic football was Kissane's speciality, the speed academy is open to teens from any sporting background.

As Kissane explains: "Speed can be the game-changer in any sport and with the right practice it can be improved."

QUICK OFF THE MARK

Blistering pace was certainly the All-Star wing-back's trademark with the Rebels, whether that was marauding up to kick scores or marking some of the fastest forwards from over the border, including Kerry dynamo Darran O'Sullivan.

The 41-year-old offers tailored packages to players of all ages and coaching mentorship as well, using the 'jigsaw approach'.

The way I like to view team performance is that irrespective of what team or competition it is, every season is like a new jigsaw.

"The pieces are the players, backroom team, the physical preparation, the systems, the tactics, and the environment they operate in. How we piece that jigsaw together is heavily influenced by our biases, experiences, or perspective."

Paudie Kissane on club duty last season. Picture: Denis Boyle

Kissane is highly qualified, with an honours degree in Sports Science from Brunel University, London and a Masters in Strength and Conditioning from St Mary’s University, London, to complement his experience on the pitch and on the sideline.