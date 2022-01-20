Cork finalise underage hurling and football managers from U14 to U16

CORK GAA have confirmed their key appointments for the underage teams and developments squads this season.

A statement explained: "Following the success of our underage teams in both codes over the past three seasons, with five All-Irelands won at minor and U20 level, Cork GAA are pleased to propose a number of incoming managers at development squad level for the coming season.

"All will join the coaching pathways now in place at these levels and each will go before our upcoming County Committee meeting for approval.

Ray O'Mahony (Éire Óg): U16 Football

Ray is originally from Dublin, playing his club football with Kilmacud Crokes, while also lining out for Dublin at Minor level. Since moving to Cork, he has been actively involved with his adopted club at underage level and more recently with their intermediate/senior teams.

He has been involved with development squads for a number of years and is currently with the Cork U20 footballers as goalkeeping coach.

Micheál O'Sullivan (Carbery Rangers): U15 Football

'Haulie' has played a leading role in his club Carbery Rangers' rise from Junior football to Senior ranks, as both player and manager, while also winning a county senior title with Carbery. The highlight of his inter-county career was winning a National league and Munster football championship medal in 1999, while also lining out in the All-Ireland final in the same year.

He has coached his club successfully for several years and more recently has been involved with development squads in the West Cork region.

Kieran Murphy (Sarsfields): U16 Hurling

A Cork senior hurler from 2003 to 2011, with All-Irelands at both minor and senior level, Kieran also has vast experience in preparing teams at adult and underage level.

He was a key part of the Cork senior hurling management team from 2017 to 2019 having worked with the Cork U21s and development squads in the past.

John Meyler (St Finbarr's): U15 Hurling

The well-known Meyler will be overseeing the four regional squads in 2022. John brings a huge amount of experience to this role having managed and coached at all levels of the game including the Cork Senior hurling team from 2017 to 2019.

John Meyler. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

He previously worked at development squad level with the group that formed the All-Ireland winning U17 team of 2017.

Ger O'Regan (St Finbarr's): Cork U14 Hurling

He will also oversee the regional structures at this age group. Ger has previously coached his club team at senior level and first-hand experience of Cork development squad structures having worked with teams for several years, coaching the same group from U14 to All-Ireland Minor success in 2021.

All managers listed are in the process of recruiting selectors, coaches and support teams at the respective levels.