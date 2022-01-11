Cobh sign trio Issa Kargbo, Luke Desmond and Sean McGrath from Cork City

COBH RAMBLERS have added to their first team squad ahead of the start of the 2022 League Of Ireland season by recruiting the trio of Issa Kargbo, Luke Desmond and Sean McGrath from Cork City.

They have signed up with Ramblers after a recent spell training with Darren Murphy’s side.

Issa’s twin brother Uniss Kargbo is a member of Colin Healy’s first team playing squad at Cork City for the campaign ahead.

Desmond was captain of the City U19s last term and featured for Colin Healy’s first team also in 2021.

Cobh signed attacker Beineón O’Brien Whitmarsh from City in December, as Darren Murphy will be hoping his Ramblers side can have an improved year on the pitch in 2022.

Darren Murphy’s side have been busy preparing for the 2022 season, going back pre-season training before the Christmas period.

The Cobh squad overall is shaping up nicely ahead of what they will hope is an improved campaign ahead.

Last week Ramblers announced that Breandan Frahill will be making his return to the club after spending the last few years at Cobh Wanderers.

Frahill has described how he is eagerly anticipating returning to the St Colman’s Park club and League Of Ireland football for the forthcoming year ahead.

“I’m delighted to be back, it’s an exciting time for the club and it’s made great progress in recent years.

"The staff and team environment is really professional and I’m really looking forward to being back at St Colman’s Park with a large support for the club’s 100th year.”

Ramblers kick off their 2022 campaign with an away trip to take on Longford Town.

Cobh play their first home match of the season against Wexford, which is then followed by another St Colman’s Park clash against fellow Munster side Treaty United.

The local derby games against Cork City will take place on 22nd April and 19th August at St Colman's Park, and on 11th March and 24th June at Turner's Cross.

For the 2022 season, Cobh Ramblers will play their home games on Friday nights at 7:45pm in St Colman's Park.

Before that however, Cobh will play pre season friendlies against Clonakility, Dundalk and Waterford.

Cork City's Sean McGrath is tackled by Cobh Ramblers' Alan Happi, during their U17 league clash at Bishopstown.

The friendly against Dundalk will take place at the grounds of Mayfield United FC on Tuesday next, January the 18th.