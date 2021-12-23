Ringmahon Rangers dedicate bench to late Henry, treasurer of 60 years

Dedicated to the memory of the club's dear friend Henry O’Herlihy, Ringmahon FC have put in place a beautiful bench in memory of the club stalwart who passed away earlier this year.

A beautiful tribute to a beautiful man who served the club with great honour and pride and a man who held the position of treasurer for over 60 years.

Henry was the first face you would see when you walked in the gates of Ringmahon Park and is dearly missed since he passed away earlier this year.

While Henry will always be remembered at the club, his son Niall was delighted to see his father honoured at the recent event at the club.

“We as a family were delighted when we got the call from Chairman Conor Brett to say what the club wished to do,” said Niall.

“The bench was put in the spot where my dad watched the matches from. If you were ever looking for him that’s where he could be found.

“In attendance was Committee members, players, my mother Mary, my brother Barry along with our wives, children and two of my cousins who themselves have a club connection.

“It means so much to us as Ringmahon Rangers was such an important part of my dad’s life.

"He loved his family but he also loved Ringmahon with all his heart so much so, many special occasions at home had to be planned around match fixtures if we wanted him to come.

“My dad started out as a player in the club not long after he joined the committee as treasurer, a role he kept for almost 60 years.

"He loved being on the committee, he made lifelong friends and helped, along with many others, to build the club we know today but his biggest passion was the soccer. He was never so animated as when he was at the side of the pitch.

“My uncle Joe, my dads brother iis another lifelong member of Ringmahon. He played for many years before also joining the committee.

"Myself, Barry as well as Joe’s two sons Brian and Daniel also played with the club. Today the tradition is carried on by my own son Shane (Henry’s grandson) who currently plays with the under 16’s team.

"Henry was never so proud as when watching him coming up through the ranks in his beloved Ringmahon. He had a photo in pride of place on the mantle at home of him in his club blazer with Shane in his club gear.

“During COVID when my Dad wasn’t well was one of the hardest times for us as a family. He was in the care of the amazing staff in St. Elizabeth’s ward in St Finbarr's Hospital.

"It was awful talking to him through the glass doors but up to the end he would watch Shane kicking a ball around outside in the car park.

"Above all at this time the support we received from his other family at Ringmahon was phenomenal. The day of his funeral, members past and present along with many who would have known him lined the roads in black and red and had a guard of honor from the committee.

"It was extremely touching.

“My Dads passion for the club was so that over the years we were warned by him he was to face the pitch when he was buried or he would haunt us.

"The day of his funeral in St. Michael’s cemetery there was a request like no other, we asked for his coffin to go in with his feet at the headstone so as he was facing towards the pitch.

"A headstone which also bears the Ringmahon crest on it. As sad as this year has been, the club have brightened our days by honouring our dad, something we will always be grateful for."