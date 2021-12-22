Doolan's Cow raise the stakes in premier league title race

Doolan’s Cow 5

Satellite Taxis 0

WHAT more can be said about Doolan’s Cow that hasn’t been said already?

The champions, unbeaten in the league since December 2018, turned in another stunning performance to crush under strength leaders Satellite Taxis at Mayfield Community School last Sunday morning and close the gap on their opponents to three points with three matches in hand in the Sports Gear Direct Premier Division.

Goals from Tony O’Reilly and top scorer Jamie Murphy five minutes later gave the hosts the platform to drive on and add further second-half goals courtesy of Murphy (2) and O’Reilly.

The visitor’s leading scorer Breff McCarthy had moments in the contest to display his class but it wasn’t to be as the hosts dominated proceedings.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 5

Harp Celtic 0

Martin Harvey Solicitors were comfortable winners over Harp Celtic at Ringmahon Park with goals from Paul Lawlor (2), Kevin O’Regan, John Paul Morrissey and an own goal contributing to the winners final tally.

Morrissey, Joe Carroll and Stephen Hawkes impressed for the Solicitors.

Richard McSweeney (Lion's Den), left, Jim Hennessy (referee) and Eddie Walsh (Longboats) pictured before the recent Sports Gear Direct First Division fixture at Mayfield Park

District 11 0

OBS 2

OBS were good value for their two-nil win on a slippery surface at the G.A.C.A. Grounds, Glanmire last Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Fletcher Flynn and Niall O’Brien secured a fifth win for the visitors.

Goalkeeper Pat Keohane, and strikers, Flynn, O’Brien and Dave Manley were the pick of OBS’s eleven.

A speedy recovery is extended to OBS’s Jack Glennon who sustained a knee injury which required medical assistance.

Jason O’Neill Electrical 0

SCS Crookstown United 6

Bottom of the table Crookstown made the long journey to Mayfield Park last Friday night to comprehensively defeat Jason O’Neill Electrical.

JONE never got into the contest as they had to play second string to a vastly improved Crookstown eleven on the night.

James Kelleher fired the visitors in front inside four minutes from a shot from outside the area before Pa O’Sullivan made it two-nil a minute later. After Jack Healy tagged on further goals either side of the hour mark, O’Sullivan netted the goal of the game in the 70th minute from a blistering strike into the top corner.

Healy completed his hat-trick with five minutes remaining to end the night on a high for Tim Irwin’s charges.

The centre-back partnership of Charles Kenneally and Alan Desmond was outstanding for the winners along with Declan O’Donovan and Declan Ambrose in the centre of the park.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Longboats 4

Suro Cars 2

Fourth placed Longboats were fortunate to come away with all three points from their encounter with mid table Suro Cars.

Eddie Walsh opened the scoring for the hosts following a corner early on before Cian Higgins leveled from a long range strike.

Ten minutes before half-time, Neil O’Connell and Jack Sheehan punished sloppy defending by the visitors with two quick fire goals only for Patryk Weselowki to reduce the deficit to a single goal in the 69th minute.

However, a fourth goal from Sheehan, his second of the afternoon, was enough to seal all three points for the home side who remain firmly in the title hunt.

Weselowki, Aaron O’Connor and Brian Walsh shone for the visitors.

Rival captains Dave Cahill (Donoughmore Ath), left , and Cathal Doherty (UCC Utd.) pictured with match referee Yves Kriwan before the recent Centenary FAI Junior Cup second round tie at the Farm

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovers 1

Jay Bazz 3

Jay Bazz kept on the coat tails of the leaders following a 3-1 win over Derrow Rovs. at Crosshaven.

In-form striker Adam Hegarty signed the year off with a brace for the winners with Callum Condon also among the goals.

Hegarty and Aaron Lordon impressed for the visitors who recoded the double over their opponents after the narrow 3-2 win back in November. Matthew Maiden replied with the host’s consolation.

Brew Boys 6

Cork Hospitals 1

Title chasing Brew Boys continue to apply the pressure on long time leaders Lion’s Den after inflicting a heavy defeat on Cork Hospitals at Castlelyons last Sunday morning.

Eric Roche blasted in the opener from thirty yards before Gavin Quirke struck with two quick goals.

Manager Anthony Cody sprung Trevor Hynes from the bench and the striker duly obliged with a hat-trick inside a twenty-five minute spell.

Sean Hamelin and Simon Drislane starred for the winners while the Hospitals’ best included scorer Jamie Twomey, Tadhg Whelan and Faolan Linnane.

County Council 3

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 2

County Council edged out the Weigh Inn in the derby at the Regional Park.

After Rob Susek had given the hosts an early lead, Jason Crowley equalized on the stroke of half-time.

Leading marksman Mario Fosca netted twice in quick succession to put Council in control before Rob Bourke reduced the deficit.

A late penalty save deprived the visitors of a share of the spoils. Clive Donovan and Galvin were outstanding for the winners in the centre of the park.

FOOT-NOTE:

The Management committee wish all teams, players, managers and supporters a Very Happy Christmas and a healthy and successful New Year.

Our thoughts are also with family and friends among our teams who may have lost loved ones during the year.