CWSSL: Carrigaline hold on for narrow U12 National Cup win over Fermoy

Fermoy 1

Carrigaline 2

CARRIGALINE advanced in the CWSSL U12 National Cup after a 2-1 victory over Fermoy at Carrig Park over the weekend, but had to withstand pressure from the home side in the second half.

Both sides looked for an early score, both attempted to expose each other’s defensive weakness, and both had chances in the opening exchanges.

However, it was Carrigaline who broke the deadlock, in the 12th minute, when Kate McGrath broke behind the Fermoy defence and slotted the ball past Ruby Mae Walsh from inside the area to give the visitors the lead.

Carrigaline pressed forward, Fermoy keeper Ruby Mae Walsh gathering ahead of Molly Sharkey. Walsh did well to clear a shot from Zoe Murphy moments later, as Fermoy found themselves under pressure.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 21st minute, when a poor kick out fell to Kim Lynch in the centre, who duly sent the ball goalwards from the edge of the area, getting a slight deflection and into the back of the Fermoy net.

Additional chances fell to Lynch and Ruth McGrath but were covered by Walsh before Fermoy had a couple of opportunities just before the break, Carrigaline keeper Doireann Walsh gathering at the feet of Eve McCarthy, followed by Amy Kearney, who ran the length of the pitch only to be denied by Walsh.

Fermoy attempted to get back into the game in the second half and pulled one back in the 34th minute when Sarah O’Connor stabbed the ball home from close range following a corner kick.

The home side were boosted by their goal, and pressed forward looking for the equaliser. They held a majority of possession in the second half, forcing numerous corners, and had the visitors camped in their own half, with chances falling to Aimee Kearney, Aimee Lavery, and Sarah O’Connor, chances that were either covered by the Carrigaline keeper, Doireann Walsh or went wide. Carrigaline were hanging onto their slender lead and cleared the ball upfield at every opportunity to relieve the pressure.

Carrigaline had chances to increase their lead, Fermoy keeper Ruby Mae Walsh clearing from an incoming Katie McGrath right on the goal line. That would have put the result beyond doubt, and Walsh also saved well from Ruth McGrath moments later, but Carrigaline withstood the pressure from the home side and progressed into the next round.

Best for Fermoy were Aimee Kearney, Evie Stack, Sarah O’Connor, and ’keeper Ruby Mae Walsh, while Ruth McGrath, Laycie Stanton, Kate McGrath, Kim Lynch and Molly Sharkey impressed for Carrigaline.

The Fermoy U12 team. Picture: Howard Crowdy

FERMOY: Ruby Mae Walsh, Aoife O’Donovan, Evie Stack, Aoibhe Howard, Aideen Wall, Aimee Kearney, Aimyee Lavery, Amyra Lavery, Sarah O’Connor, Lauren Murphy, Charlie May McCarthy, Eve McCarthy, Ella O’Sullivan, Ciara Hanrahan

CARRIGALINE: Doireann Walsh, Mia Collins, Orla Murphy, Lucy Cotter, Zoe Murphy, Ruth McGrath, Laycie Stanton, Kim Lynch, Katie McGrath, Molly Sharkey, Isabelle Hutchinson, Sophie Lavanant, Zoe Kissane

Referee: Ken O’Driscoll.