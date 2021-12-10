Cork City sign two key players as Colin Healy's builds his squad for 2022

KEVIN O'Connor and Dylan McGlade have committed to Cork City for the 2022 season.

For skillful attacker McGlade it's a third season in a row with City, while it will be a remarkable fourth spell at Turner's Cross for Wexford native O'Connor, who first joined in 2015 and played a key role in the club capturing the 2017 league.

O'Connor left midway through that season to join Preston North End but the defender failed to settle in England, spending time on loan with several clubs, included City in 2019.

He signed for the 2020 campaign but couldn't prevent the club from suffering relegation from the Premier Division. He switched to Shelbourne, who won the First Division and recently appointed Damien Duff as their new manager, but O’Connor won't be joining them in the top flight.

"I have been chatting to Colin for a while now and he was a major factor in me coming back," explained the versatile player, who can also operate in midfield.

"Shelbourne had a good side last year that I was part of, and I want more of that next year. Colin is obviously bringing in some experienced players to go along with the talented young players already at the club, so we will be pushing for promotion.

“If the season had been a few games longer, City could well have got into the play-offs. I think Colin has things going really well here, you can see what the club is building and I want to be part of that.

When Cork City come calling, you always want to come back and be a part of this club. I want this club to be challenging for trophies and hopefully that is what we will be doing.”

McGlade said: “Last year didn’t really go as we would have liked, but I think we will be much, much stronger next year. I definitely want to score a few more goals next season. I usually try to hit double figures, and that will be my aim for next year.

“The last game of the season, with nothing to really play for, and The Cross was absolutely rocking, so hopefully when we come back in February, we can have the place rocking again."

BOOST

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the news of the latest additions to his squad.

“Dylan had a good year last year. We are always wanting more from him, I am always demanding more from him. He has a lot of talent and we hope he will have a big year next year.

“I have played alongside Kev and also managed him for a short spell, where he did really well for me. The minute I spoke to him about coming back, he was delighted to be coming back. He’s a very good player, he has experience, he knows what the club is about and he knows what I’m about."